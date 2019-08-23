Dating for a Virgo can be a bit, ahem, tricky, which is something I can personally attest to as a Virgo myself. In part that's because this sign tends to be pretty shy and can take a bit of extra effort to come out of its shell. Virgos are also the perfectionists of the zodiac and are easily turned off by the smallest things. Taken together, these traits can make finding the right partner a bit of a struggle — that is unless you know the zodiac signs most compatible with Virgos, which is honestly half the battle.

OK, so maybe I'm being too hard on my sign, but then that's also very much a part of the Virgo personality; They are their own harshest critics. While they have extremely high standards for the people in their lives, they hold themselves to the same standards, if not higher. But here’s the thing: That’s part of what makes them such great partners if you are the right fit. This earth sign is extremely grounded and generous with the people they care most about. When you are going through a hard time, Virgo is the first person there to offer support, and when you are successful they are thrilled to cheer you (although they may secretly take some credit for all that constructive criticism they gave you along the way). While Virgo may not be the most demonstrative in terms of romance — they tend to find traditional romantic gestures a bit cheesy — they show their love in more practical, everyday ways, but are always taking the feelings of their partner into consideration and trying to be there for them in ways they never knew they always needed. It's a practical form of romance but, with the right person, it's a very effective love language. Here's which signs truly connect with Virgo's heart and mind.

Virgo & Taurus Guille Faingold/Stocksy Taurus and Virgo are a romantic dream team. Both are earth signs and take a grounded view of creating a life with their partner. They both value security and stability in a relationship and are happy to do the work to make sure they have a strong foundation built from love and mutual respect. They also both share the same vision of having a good and comfortable life. While for Virgo that means taking the practical approach of planning and saving, Taurus’ love of a finer things in life brings a level of coziness, comfort, and luxury to their life. Taurus is a very sensual and loving sign, thanks to their connection to Venus, which helps to push Virgo to open up their hearts a bit instead of always leading from the mind. It's also what keeps these two signs out of the friendzone.

Virgo & Scorpio On a surface level, passionate and powerful Scorpio may not sound like it would mesh well with introverted and reliable Virgo, but in reality Virgo is a balancing and steadying force for Scorpio that allows this very protective sign to lower their emotional defenses and open up their hearts. In return, Scoprio adds passion and excitement to a normally very modest Virgo's life. Deep down, what a water sign like Scorpio wants is to feel that they can be totally secure and safe with their partner, which trustworthy and steadfast Virgo offers. This, in turn, brings out Scorpio's softer and sweeter side. While Scorpio can typically seperate the physical act of sex from the emotional, deep down this water sign craves a deeper connection and Virgo’s committed heart gives them that opportunity The one thing to be on the lookout for with this combination is that both signs can be a bit hyper-focused on their partner, which would push a more freedom-obsessed sign away, but Scorpio and Virgo happily lean in and become mutually obsessed with one another.