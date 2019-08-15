Online dating can be overwhelming. There. Are. Just. So. Many. People. So, having criteria to help you weed out folks you just aren't suited for can be really helpful. There is obviously the initial physical attraction (or lack thereof), and red flags in their bio can help you cull a little more. But what about the more subtle things that can give you a hint that someone is not the right fit and that might not show up in your standard "about me"? Well, one way to get an early heads up is by knowing which zodiac sign you’re least compatible with for dating so you can save yourself some time by swiping left from the start.

While astrological compatibility is not a guarantee and incompatibility does not automatically spell doom, it can be a helpful tool to give you a deeper insight about someone's likely attitude towards relationships and their personality, in addition to whether or not they will mesh well with yours. For instance, if you're a free spirited Saggitarius you'll likely want to steer clear of a more traditional, security-loving sign like Taurus. Or if you are a sensitive Cancer who wants to keep your heart safe, a blunt Aquarius may be a recipe for unintentional heartbreak. So, with that in mind, here are the least compatible zodiacs for each sign that you just might want to steer clear of.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): Cancer Michela Ravasio/Stocksy Fun loving and impulsive Aries needs a partner who can go with the flow and is innately optimistic. Cancer is, well, neither of those things. Sensitive Cancer needs security and predictability in a partner to open up and be safe, and they are easily wounded. This pairing just requires too much patience for Aries, who will end up feeling like they are always walking on eggshells with emotional Cancer.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): Sagittarius Taurus and Sagittarius just want totally different things in life and in a partnership, which can create major friction between these two signs. Earth sign Taurus wants a warm and reliable partner who shares their desire for a secure and comfy life surrounded by nice things. Air sign Sagittarius, on the other hand, wants to wander and roam and stay free of anything that would hold them back, including material things.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20): Scorpio Gemini likes to keep things light and breezy and, above all, interesting. Knowing that, it's not surprising that they are often drawn to Scorpios, who are passionate and mysterious. However, after the initial attraction wears off, these two signs quickly find themselves at odds with one another. Emotional scorpio wants to dig deeper and becomes more possessive, while Gemini wants to pull back and keep their options open. This tends to create a cycle that ends poorly.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22): Aquarius Cancer needs security above all else to open up to a romantic partner. They require someone expressive and emotionally engaged. That just isn't Aquarius, who is not very emotive and eschews traditional attitudes toward love and relationships. This means that Cancer never fully feels safe with them. Also, Aquarius likes to speak their mind and be blunt, which easily wounded Cancer takes to heart. In the end, this pairing tends to make an already hesitant Cancer even more disillusioned with love.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): Aries Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy Unless Leo wants to get into a battle of the egos, it's best to steer clear of Aries. That’s because there can only ever be one star in Leos’ relationship, and that is Leo, which won't sit well with Aries who prefers to be the dominant partner in the relationship. Plus, they bring out one another's competitive sides, so arguments turn into fights when it stops being about resolution and becomes about winning at all costs.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22): Cancer Perfectionist Virgo is coming from a good place when they offer their partner constructive criticism. For folks who understand it, that feedback is appreciated and it allows both partners to grow. However, for more sensitive signs like Cancer, that's a recipe for romantic disaster because, rather than recognizing the spirit of Virgo's comments, they take it as a personal attack.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22): Virgo You might think at first that Libras and Virgos would make a great match since they are both such firm believers in justice. However, for Libra that means find balance and focusing on fairness, whereas Virgo cares about what is “right,” whether that's balanced or not — and when Virgo has made up their mind, there is no moving them. This inflexibility eventually can create major rifts between the two as they just don't get one another.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): Libra Scorpio's biggest issue in relationships is their jealous nature. With a partner who works hard to earn and keep their trust, this side rarely comes out. But a notoriously flirty, social butterfly sign like Libra is guaranteed to bring out this sign's darkest side.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): Cap Daxiao Productions/Stocksy For Sagittarius, the worst thing that could happen in a relationship is feeling trapped. This sign is the ultimate free spirit who needs plenty of freedom and alone time to be happy. So, a sign as traditional and conservative as Capricorn is guaranteed to make them feel locked down. To be fair, Sag's laissez faire attitude toward, well, everything is a huge turn-off for Capricorn, who usually puts this sign directly in the friendzone where this connection can actually flourish.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): Gemini Capricorn is a methodical, traditional, goal-oriented and down-to-earth sign. Gemini is all about following their impulses and interests and can change direction with the slightest breeze. In other words, they have little to nothing in common. It's not that these two signs will have a ton of friction, but rather that there is just nothing to really hold onto with one another. They make for great work partners but a romance will typically fizzle before it even really gets started.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18): Taurus Aquarians wants to do their own thing in their own way at their own pace. They are proud of their unique attitudes and individualism. Taurus, on the other hand, wants home hearth and commitment — and can’t quite understand why Aquarius doesn’t. They just can't get on the same page.