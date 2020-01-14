Finding the perfect travel partner can be a tricky endeavor, especially if you're the adventurous type. The truth is, not everyone is going to be jazzed about waking up at 5 a.m. to go hang-gliding at dawn. So, if your hunger for excitement can't be tamed, and you're looking for the ideal SO to share it with, zeroing in on the best zodiac signs to date if you’re adventurous may help. After all, nothing can ruin a trip faster than finding out you and your travel buddy are on completely different pages about how to spend your time. Fortunately, if you're dating someone with one of the following sun signs, chances are they're going to love adventure just as much as you do.

Aquarius

When it comes to making friends, I would challenge you to name a sign that takes more pleasure in striking up a conversation than Aquarius. These happy-go-lucky spirits also love fully immersing themselves in new experiences and cultures, and aren't afraid to ditch their itinerary for the sake of spontaneity. This fixed air sign makes a great partner for anyone who can keep up with their vibrant energy and constant curiosity.

Gemini

Needless to say, if you're traveling with the resident twins of the zodiac, you're definitely going to have a good time. Gemini's unparalleled adaptability means that no matter where they go, they know how to fit in. If you're thinking of taking a Gemini SO on vacation, be sure to choose a destination that's got a lot going on because these guys are known to get bored when under-stimulated. Ideally, changing neighborhoods or cities every few days will keep Gemini in peak form.

Sagittarius

It doesn't come as a surprise that this mutable fire sign feels most at home on the road, wandering around a foreign cityscape or hiking through the rural countryside of a remote village. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter which is the planet of travel, opportunity, and higher learning. This sign's passion for knowledge means that they love learning new things and fine-tuning their already expansive toolbox of skills. However, similar to Aquarius, Sagittarius is a sign that doesn't like being limited by a strict travel schedule. They also enjoy their independence, so don't be surprised if they request a couple of hours to explore alone.

Aries

If you're the type of person who loves spending your vacation days doing various activities from dusk till dawn with little downtime, then an Aries travel partner won't disappoint. Nothing makes a ram happier than jumping from activity to activity, carefully following their pre-planned schedule. You'll have an even better time if setting itineraries isn't your forte because, for Aries, the trip starts at the planning stage.

Ultimately, every sign in the zodiac has strengths that can come in handy on an adventure, so don't fret your crush's sun sign isn't in Aries, Sagittarius, Gemini, or Aquarius. As long as they're into the idea of having fun in a new place, then you're good to go.