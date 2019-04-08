If You Hate Casual Relationships, You’re Probably One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs

When it comes to dating, it's not always easy to be easy-breezy. Whether you fall in love quickly, you always seem to catch feelings, or you have no interest in playing the field — you very well may be a one of the zodiac signs who often hate casual relationships. "Of all the zodiac signs it appears that the three earth signs least like to casual date," Linda Furiate, consulting astrologer specializing in addictive behavior and relationships tells Elite Daily. "These include: Virgo, a mutable earth sign, Capricorn, a cardinal earth sign, [and] Taurus, a fixed earth sign." Natural builders, earth signs keep it slow and steady, so it's no wonder they'd be more into LTRs than causal dating.

Of course, astrology doesn't dictate everything. And if you're an earth sign who loves to casually date or a none-earth sign who prefers serious relationships, you know more than anyone what makes you feel good. There's no one right way to date, and whether you need to DTR or you like to keep everything open — following your heart sometimes looks different than following your horoscope.

Still, if you tend to keep it serious, you may be one of these three signs.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Giphy "Taurus will often move slowly in a relationship where it is all or nothing. Taurus loves to fall in love so they are cautious of who they share their time with. Taurus is conservative with their money and their time, wasting either on a casual relationship is typically not what this practical sign would prefer to do," Furiate says. "Honor and loyalty are important to the bull. They will never leave your side, unless they are forced to. Tauruses will commit to a relationship and work on the partnership until the bitter end," astrologer Lisa Stardust says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Giphy "Capricorn is known for his or her professionalism and business-like mannerism. This same mindset spills into their personal life and relationships. Capricorn is all about the end result as they build toward a stable and solid future. Capricorn simply does not have the time to waste in a casual relationship that does not involve a solid and secure goal," Furiate says. Capricorn’s take commitment very seriously and long to find the bread to their butter. Even opting to stay out of the dating scene until someone sparks their interest," Stardust says.