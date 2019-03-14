If You Take A While To Fully Trust Someone You're Dating, You’re Probably One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

As country disco icon Kacey Musgraves will tell you, sometimes love is a slow burn. And if you find it takes a awhile to fully trust someone you're dating, you may know exactly what she means. Good things often take time. There is no objective timeline for any part of dating and for many, keeping it slow and steady may be the best thing to do. Of course, when it comes to understanding more about ourselves, it can be interesting (and super fun) to consider how astrology plays into our interpersonal relationships. If you find yourself needing a little time before fully trusting a new date, it may have something to do with your star chart.

"These sun signs take their time before jumping to trust others, as they require time to be sure the investment of time, energy, and love is worthwhile," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. Spoiler alert: If you're already hypothesizing that there are no air or fire signs on the list, you are absolutely correct.

From taking time to feel out a situation (earth) to checking in with their own emotions before learning to trust someone knew (water), these four signs may take longer to trust a new person they're dating.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Giphy Dependable Taurus likes the finer things in life. Known for their responsibility, the bull isn't quick to be flexible in times of transition. "It's not exactly that Taurus is slow to trust, it's just that they take a measured pace at everything they do," astrologer Cindy Mckean says. "They are good judges of character. They're a fixed sign so it's hard to budge them into anything quickly, but once they trust you, they stand by you." Earthy Taurus really takes "slow and steady'" to heart. They see trust as something that builds gradually but ultimately stands the test of time. "Tauruses slowly trust, allowing actions to speak louder than words. You have to earn their trust," Stardust says. "Once you’ve earned the trust of the bull, through consistent actions, you will be rewarded with a life-long ride or die partner."

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Giphy Comforting Cancer is a sensitive and intuitive being that leads with emotion. "Cancers only commit to relationships in which they feel safe," Stardust says. "Cautious by nature, the crab only trusts those who have proven to be genuine and true. Once Cancers trust you, they will never doubt you." Using their empathic power to suss out any threat of heart ache, water sign Cancer may be slow to fully trust. "Just like the crab that symbolizes their sign, they are hard on the outside and soft on the inside," Mckean says. "As a water sign, they are very sensitive. The more they've encountered a break in trust in their past, the harder it is to get past their tough exterior." Hard on the outside and soft on the inside, Cancer may take their time to allow their date into their heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Giphy Known for being a little #jelly, Scorpio is an emotional creature that needs some time to feel fully able to trust. "Scorpios are naturally suspicious. Some enjoy it — as a fixed sign, they don't mind waiting and observing you before they can fully trust you," Mckean says. "They may even test you without you realizing it." Naturally suspicious, this water sign may need to test the waters before jumping on in. "Suspicious by nature, Scorpios often mistrust strangers upon first meeting them," Stardust says. "It takes a while for Scorpios to feel secure and trustful with others. However, once they trust and have you in their sphere — it’s forever."