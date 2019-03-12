If You Trust The People You Date Pretty Easily, You’re Probably One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

If you tend to be an open book, it may be natural for you to trust the people you date pretty early on. Whether you like to share it all on the first date or you tend to assume good intentions from people, you may find building trust with a new partner to be pretty easy. Although astrology may not solve every problem, it can often provide some sage insights into one's interpersonal relationships and communication style. And if you're likely to trust the people you date with ease, that may have something to do with the time you were born.

"While trust may be based on other aspects in astrology, the mutable signs: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces tend to give their all to believing the best in their partner," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. Marking both the end of every season and the preparation for the season to come, mutable signs are known for their flexibility and ability to handle transition. They are creatures of change and do well with problem solving.

Great at opening communication and cultivating sympathy, it's natural to think that mutable signs — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — may be more likely to easily feel trust in a relationship.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Giphy The third sign of the zodiac, Gemini's emblem is a pair of twins, and they are known for their ability to communicate. "Geminis are very clever and quick witted. They have the ability to cut through hot talk and get to the bottom of an issue pretty quickly; however, they are also on the go," astrologer Cindy Mckean says. "Without time to waste by dwelling on the details, they are another sign that will trust easily. Fortunately for Gemini, they tend to forgive easily as well. But you won't be able to fool them twice." Quick to move and able to forgive, Geminis may feel trust pretty easily.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Giphy Marking the end of summer and the middle of the zodiac, earth sign Virgo is the sixth astrological sign. Known for their precision and finishing skills, Virgos are often analytical by nature. Symbolized by the virgin, Virgos may be more likely to trust easily in a relationship. "While Virgos may take extra time to analyze, they are patient and forgiving my nature, always believing in the best in their relationships," Stardust says. Seeking the best from their dates, Virgo may be likely to trust a new partner quickly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Giphy Linda Furiate, consulting astrologer specializing in addictive behavior and relationships attests that fiery Sagittarius, the ninth zodiac sign, is also known for their ability to communicate. "Sagittarius loves to have fun and to keep things light. Sag is likely the one who will do most of the talking, Furiate says." Yet with this ability to speak comes the power to speak the truth, a responsibility dear Sag doesn't take lightly. "The archer is a truthful adventurer who is brutally honest with others, which is why they think others are 100 percent with them. They are also optimistic, which makes them believe others are honest too!" Stardust says.