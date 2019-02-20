If you're stumped on how to do your hair for your wedding, examining your zodiac sign and its characteristics could point you in the direction of a really meaningful hairstyle. If your hair is significant to you, there are so many ways to make it representative of who you are on your big day. Think about the characteristics you appreciate most about yourself, your zodiac sign, and see what can shine through in a specific hairstyle. To find out your ideal wedding hairstyle based on your zodiac sign, check out the suggestions below.

When it comes to getting creative with your wedding hairstyle, the following stylists have an incredible talent for perfecting the art of wedding hair. If you're interested in a particular stylist, feel free to check out more of their work on Instagram.

When it comes to understanding what kind of hairstyle would best represent your sign, consider the things you love most about yourself and how it relates to your sign. If you're an earth sign, you likely appreciate your surroundings and the feeling of being grounded. Incorporating florals could be representative of being an earth sign that appreciates stability. If you're a water sign, you're likely in tune with your emotions and love to be creative, so adding color to your style through jewels or even some dye could feel really authentically you.

However you choose to do your hair on your big day, remember that you are the star of the show.

ARIES (MARCH 21 — APRIL 19) asianweddingsuppliersuk on Instagram Aries, you are fiercely elegant. Your wedding hair should reflect that about you like this beautiful style above. Consider having a loosely pulled together updo with some statement accents like giant, colorful earrings or other jewelry.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 — MAY 20) lovellaplus on Instagram Taurus, you’re known for your loyalty and penchant for glamour, so the best wedding hairstyle for you is something elegant and simple. Consider long flowing locks that are gently curled, and at a simple accent like a tiara or your veil!

GEMINI (MAY 21 — JUNE 20) melissamoniquee_ on Instagram Your sense of self is rooted in your creativity and uniqueness, Gemini. Consider getting really creative on your big day with a hairs style that has a lot of layers. For instance, you can incorporate braids, curls, florals, and sectioning all in one style!

CANCER (JUNE 21 — JULY 22) knoxvillebridalhair on Instagram You’re a passionate, caring soul, Cancer. Your hair should reflect your caring intensity and what better way to do so than with a cool as heck up-do. This style above is amazing because there are so many elements seamlessly running into each other. Experimenting with color could also be up your alley, too, Cancer, because your big day is bound to having you feeling creative.

LEO (JULY 23 — AUG. 22) hairbydaniellemiele on Instagram Anything you do has an effortless beauty to it, so for your wedding hair you could consider pairing it back to something simple. The above style is awesome because it seems quite simple, while also super radiant. A side part with a comb or piece of jewelry is a great idea for you because just one simple accent really makes your already glowing personality shine even brighter.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 — SEPT. 22) simplybeautifuljamaica on Instagram Virgo, you sweet earth sign. Your wedding hair style might be lower on the list of your priorities because you knee deep in planning everything. But take a moment for you, too! A great hairstyle for you would be something that incorporates your favorite florals and also keeps your hair in one place. You want to be in control, look amazing, and not have to worry about your hair falling apart through out the day. This style would be perfect for you because it’s equal parts beautiful and functional.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 — OCT. 22) simplybeautifuljamaica on Instagram Libra, odds are you have printed out three different photos of wedding hairstyles and have been debating each since before you got engaged. You are radiant and love a reason to shine! Get lavish for your big day with an updo that incorporates a tiara or flower crown like the above style. This will be the best way to show off your fantastic makeup and dress that you will no doubt look amazing in.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 — NOV. 21) krystal_luxhair on Instagram You have such a powerful energy about you Scorpio, and that will be noticeable regardless of your hairstyle choice. For your wedding hair, consider something simple and pulled back. You are practical, and anything down will likely annoy you, so a pulled back style with a beautifully curled bang area could be the perfect mix of elegance and functionality for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 — DEC. 21) the_feature_feed on Instagram You are all about the details, Sagittarius, so a more intricate hairstyle might suit you better for your big day. Consider a braided up-do that is accented with some color or flower. It’s a great style that will accent any dress of your choosing while also being up and out of the way.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 — JAN. 19) simplybeautifuljamaica on Instagram Capricorn, you are all about tradition and style. For your hairstyle, consider something that shows off your dress, bouquet and beautiful veil. You can't go wrong with a simple, tightly pinned style that will withstand your big day.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 — FEB. 18) meganreillyhairnyc on Instagram Aquarius, you are somewhat of an enigma, and that is not a bad thing at all. Strict boundaries and guidelines can make you feel trapped, so for your big day embrace your locks; however you'd like them to be. Loose flowing curls are bound to be show-stopping and make you feel super free.