We've all had a moment when our jealousy got the best of us. Where your heart starts pounding and your stomach sinks as the reality (real or imagined) that you have been betrayed sinks in. To have moments of jealousy is just part of the human experience, even though it can be a real bummer to face and destructive if left unchecked. For some folks who happen to be born under zodiac signs that get the most jealous in relationships, this can be even more of a struggle than for others. Part of being able to reign those feelings in is understanding where they are coming from, so that you can take a beat and assess if what you are feeling is justified or just your natural inclination.

As a Virgo — one of the signs for whom the jealousy struggle is real — it's always helpful to remind myself that I have a naturally suspicious mind. This helps combat some of my mistrustful or envious self-talk before it gets the better of me and I'm sneaking peeks into my partner’s phone. If that sounds more familiar than you'd like to admit, chances are you are one of the zodiac signs that have a tendency to fall prey to the green-eyed monster.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20) Giphy Taurus is notoriously possessive. This is a sign that appreciates and really values material possessions and, as a result, desires to create a beautiful and luxe life to share with the person they love. Where it becomes a problem is when they start to think of their partner as something that belongs to them as well — and that they need to guard and horde jealously. They tend to hold on too tight, expecting all their SO’s time and attention, which can be very suffocating. What Taurus all too often learns the hard way is that this is exactly how you push people away.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Giphy Leo is a proud and magnetic sign that has every expectation of being the center of attention and recipient of all their partner’s love. Normally this isn’t an issue, because this warm hearted and loyal sign usually engenders the same from their partner. However, if for whatever reason they feel like they aren't getting all the focus they need, Leo can quickly become insecure and resentful. Ultimately, it's all about ego with this sign, and when it gets bruised they can start to assume the worst. As a result, this sign can retreat inward and go cold while they go off to lick their wounds — imaginary or real.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) Giphy Virgo is a sign that struggles with envy in general. It’s because they are so hard on themselves due to their highly critical nature. Naturally that can extend into their relationships as well, but manifests itself in jealousy. That's because this sign struggles with being more than a bit pessimistic. The slightest hint that something amiss will make this sign assume their partner is looking elsewhere or getting attention from someone else.