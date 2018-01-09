Which Zodiac Signs Are Most Loyal In Relationships? These 4 Signs Won't Let You Down

The people who move slowly in relationships early on are who will become the most loyal down the line. The most loyal zodiac signs can be identified by how they behave at the beginning of a relationship, when you are both forming bonds. Some signs, like Aquarius, move way too quickly at this stage. Once they make a choice about whether to commit or not, they move full steam ahead, while constantly second guessing themselves. If someone isn't pumping the brakes when a relationship is still young — and if Aquarius isn't listening to them — the first obstacle that arises will throw them off their dashing horse.

Earth signs, generally speaking, are a bit more steady than fire signs, like Aries and Leo, and most air signs, like Gemini and Aquarius. Cancer crashes in on themselves and washes out their past commitments with their tide, while Pisces can easily start swimming with a completely different school of fish. Scorpio is the only water sign that is like the ocean itself — all-encompassing and deep. When they have become comfortable enough to completely commit to someone else, then they form lasting bonds with their partner. But just like the relationship between moon and tide, it takes time for them to build their trust.

If one of these signs has an influence in your relationship, then you have the possibility of forming a partnership that can last for life.

Taurus (April 20 To May 21)

Taurus' bonds are strong and impenetrable if they have been securely formed. But just because a relationship with Taurus is solid, doesn't mean they can't be shaky. If they're insecure, a Taurus can become possessive within the relationship and constrict their partner. This can cause a volcanic eruption: One sign feels so restricted that they act out and violate a Taurus' trust. After the dust from the ensuing breakup settles, Taurus will hold a lifelong grudge.

But as long as Taurus can stand to give their partner space, then their unshakeable devotion will be rewarded with the lightness they need love to bring them. And if Taurus can lean in to the push and pull that is sustainable commitment, then they will find their relationship is a lush garden for them and their partner to carefully tend.

Libra (September 23 To October 22)

Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and harmony. Of all the signs in the zodiac, these cardinal air signs are the ones most often associated with marriage. All air signs have trouble with illusions, and Libra is no exception. In an insecure relationship, their imagination can get way ahead of them. This means that they can become so committed so far into the projected future, that even after a breakup, they'll still feel completely tied to a time that hasn't even happened yet.

When Libra does commit securely, then they are true lovers who are able to breathe peace and harmony into a relationship. Even when seas get rocky, Libra is the breath of air that fills a ship's sails and carries its passengers safe beyond turbulent waters. Before Libra can offer their balance to another, though, they need to be balanced internally. Once they have achieved inner alignment, they will enjoy blessed unions of the soul with their partners.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21)

When Scorpios are in love, they love quite deeply. As a fixed water sign, Scorpios are made of a feelings. It is impossible for them to take the very substance of their being lightly. Since they have their feelers out from the first date for any sign of trouble, if they have made it past the six-month mark with you, there is potential for you to spend quite a bit of quality time together. The trick is continuing to move slowly so your connection isn't all-consuming.

There is nothing that the extremely sensitive Scorpio takes lightly in a relationship. Not your touch. Not your sarcastic comment. Not your vague anxieties or your coded speech. They'll laugh at your jokes while simultaneously dissecting your wordplay. And they love the process of peeling back the layers of another person to see their skeleton laid bare. Falling in love with a Scorpio is a very slow process of being eaten alive. If you jump into their arms too quickly, you risk being delivered a death bite.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

Capricorns are sturdy and diligent partners who need to join up with someone long-term in order to feel fulfilled within a relationship. They get their kicks out of being able to work on the same goals as their partner, and because of their industrious work ethic, the projects they prefer to take on together take years and years of trust-building to accomplish. If a Capricorn commits to you, then you can be assured that you're in it for the long haul. Are you sure that's something you really want?

As stable as a committed partnership with a Capricorn can be, things won't work out if you aren't upfront with what you want out of the relationship for yourself. There isn't room to be vague about your goals and the direction you would like a relationship to take here. If you and your Capricorn honey aren't completely on the same page, you'll find yourselves spinning out in opposite directions. You can save yourself a lot of pain and anguish by establishing clarity up front.

