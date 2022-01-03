Kendall Shared A Rare Pic With Devin Booker & Fans Are Losing It Over 1 Detail

Since the summer of 2020, Kendall Jenner remained incredibly hush hush about her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. In fact, she often still is, and a glimpse of the happy couple on social media comes as a rarity. That’s why fans were so surprised when Jenner posted her beau on her IG grid on Jan. 2, and that wasn’t the only thing that got them talking. Booker was wearing a ring in the photo, and fans are now speculating that it was an engagement band.

Jenner’s romantic snapshot with Booker arrived as part of a slideshow post. The model shared various pics from her romantic weekend with Booker, which appeared to be taken at a remote cabin. The couple kicked off the new year on a cozy note, and their weekend was full of red wine, fireplaces, and scenic views. However, KarJenner fans are having a full-on freakout after seeing the post, largely in part due to Booker’s ring.

"Anyone else notice the ring on his hand?" one fan commented below the post. "He's wearing a wedding ring?" another questioned. You can see Jenner’s photo with Booker (and the ring that grabbed fans’ attention) by clicking to slide five.

It might be a rarity for Jenner to share her man on social media, but this wasn’t his Instagram debut. She first went Instagram official with her boyfriend in February 2021 just after Valentine’s Day. More recently, Jenner shared a photo of Booker to her Instagram story in honor of his birthday. "Happy birthday best friend @dbook," she captioned her photo at the time.

Neither Jenner or Booker have spoken out about tying the knot, so it’s possible the ring was simply there for an added touch of swag. Jenner has spoken out in the past about her decision to keep her relationships private for as long as possible.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that," she said in a May 2019 interview with Vogue Australia,. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

TBD on whether wedding bells will be ringing for these two, but for now, Jenner and Booker are the picture of happiness.