First kisses can be so many things — romantic, awkward, tender, intense... and it sounds like Machine Gun Kelly’s first kiss with Megan Fox was all of the above. In an Oct. 11 interview with British GQ, Megan and MGK both gushed about their connection — which, I think we can all agree, is palpable. (He wears a vial of her blood as a necklace. Need I say more?)

“Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me,” Machine Gun Kelly said. “We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.”

Breathed each other’s breath. Dental hygiene issues could turn that sitch into a disaster, but doesn’t it sound almost... soulful? Leave it to these two to up the ante on your standard first base.

Even though they were instantly attracted to each other when they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan said, “We didn’t hook up right away.” The pair waited for their first real date. He picked her up in a 1974 Cadillac convertible, picnicked on the edge of a canyon amid a “sea of roses,” then ended at the Roxy Theatre, a legendary LA hotspot. “We went to the roof and played pop punk and made out,” MGK recalled. (Does this sound exactly like all of your first dates? Same, same, same.)

According to the “Bloody Valentine” singer, his relationship with Megan is his first experience with love. “I came from broken homes and I watched love never work,” he said. “Then I grew up where in pop culture, they don’t even make romantic movies any more. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire.”

The Transformers actor had equally romantic things to say about falling in love with MGK. “I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking,” she said. “But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.’”

If you need me, I’ll be in the corner, swiping through dating apps, trying to find my “twin flame.” Feel free to join.