SJP Said She Wouldn't Be OK With Kim Cattrall Returning For And Just Like That

Fans of And Just Like That may finally have an answer to one of the revival series’ most asked questions: “Will Kim Cattrall reprise her role of Samantha Jones?” In an interview with Variety, Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King discussed the likelihood of Cattrall returning to play the beloved PR maven, and unfortunately, the prospects don’t sound good. When asked if she’d be OK with Cattrall returning to set, Sarah Jessica Parker admitted she wouldn't want Kim Cattrall’s Samantha on And Just Like That.

Throughout Season 1 of AJLT, fans got tidbits of Samantha via text messages between her and Carrie. The two were in a bit of a rut since Carrie fired Samantha as her publicist, leading to Samantha ditching the brunch table and heading to London where she now lives. But, in the season finale, Carrie found herself in Paris to spread Big’s ashes and, being so close to London, she was able to reconnect with Samantha for cocktails. The finale implied that the estranged friends reconciled off-camera, and it created a big opportunity for Cattrall to return to the show if she wanted to.

But Parker laid all questions to rest when she admitted she doesn’t think she’d be comfortable with Cattrall returning to the show. “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she told Variety. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

King agreed with Parker, although he reiterated his love for Samantha, “I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Parker and King’s statements are referencing Cattrall’s various comments throughout the years that she is no longer interested in playing Samantha.

Everyone’s love for Samantha is a big reason as to why she was kept alive via text. “There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” Parker said. “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

Fans can also read more into the time and place in which Carrie decided to reach out to Samantha. As soon as she’s done releasing Big’s ashes, she releases everything from the past she was holding onto. “Because a friendship with that amount of time underneath it is really valuable,” Parker explained. “Carrie experienced a life-altering and devastating incident, and it’s changed her perspective and how she loves and who she loves.”

Due to Carrie’s newfound perspective on love, Parker said she believed Samantha and Carrie’s cocktail meet-up was without drama. “I think that the conversation was grown up. I think it was a détente. I think it allows for comfort on all sides.”

There is still no word on is AJLT will get a second season, but it sounds like if there is more to come, Samantha sadly won’t be showing up.