Astrological compatibility isn't everything. Sometimes an earth sign and an air sign can fall head-over-heels for each other. Sometimes a fire sign and a water sign can live happily ever after. Zodiac signs can be pretty darn telling, but I'm a firm believer that true love can conquer all, and some of the most astrologically incompatible celebrity couples work to prove my theory. It's just a fact that there's astrological signs that are destined to butt heads. However, the stars don't know everything, and they certainly couldn't have predicted how well some of Hollywood's biggest stars would fare together.

From actors to singers to a former president and first lady, A-list relationships are rarely predictable. Fans can't know what a celeb couple is like behind closed doors, after all, so we have to rely on body language and public appearances to decide just how well a relationship appears to be going. As it turns out, not even astrology can always predict which Hollywood pairings will stand the test of time. A few astrological antagonists have survived not only the strain of fame, but total astrological incompatibility, and I'm pretty sure that makes these couples the real deal. Way to beat the odds, you guys.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just a look at either of their Instagram pages will show you just how meant-to-be these two recently engaged lovebirds are, but Sarah Hyland (a Sagittarius) and Wells Adams (a Taurus) are actually as astrologically ill-suited for each other as you can get. While a Taurus partner often prioritizes family and stability, a Sagittarius tends to favor traveling and exploring over staying in one place. Happy-go-lucky Sagittarians have no problem leaping before they look, and their unpredictability is almost always bound to irritate a fixed earth sign like Taurus. Luckily, Hyland and Adams seem to have found a balance in their very different (yet equally strong) personalities, as they got engaged in July.

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images Low-key couple Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman quietly married back in June 2019, and though they tend to keep their relationship pretty private, it's no secret that their zodiac signs (Sagittarius for Kravitz and Capricorn for Glusman) are not the best match. Just like Taurus, Capricorn is an earth sign, which makes those born under this sign known for their discipline and love of structure. These qualities contrast wildly with fancy-free air signs like Sagittarius, who like to go wherever the wind takes them. Like Taureans and Sagittarians, the biggest hurdle in a Taurus-Capricorn pairing usually has to do with intimacy and trust, but Kravitz and Glusman seem to have plenty of both in their relationship.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another celebrity Sagittarius and Capricorn pairing that makes it work: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Teigen, who is (unsurprisingly) a Sagittarius, is an odd match for Legend's Capricorn, but the love between these two is pretty legendary regardless. Anyone with a Twitter account (or just access to the internet) knows that Teigen is never afraid to say what's on her mind. Legend is certainly the more cautious and soft-spoken of the two, but rather than get annoyed by Teigen's antics, he seems as endlessly amused by his wifey as the rest of the world.

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Barack and Michelle Obama may be the country's coolest power couple, but that doesn't mean their astrological signs are as great a match as these two appear to be. Barack is a Leo, while Michelle is a Capricorn, and while these signs are both full of passion and drive, they don't often share a common goal. Leos aren't typically planners, and this fiery sign loves nothing more than to take action despite the potential risks. Capricorns, on the other hand, value carefully-laid plans above all else. Good-natured Leos aren't always likely to see eye-to-eye with a stern, serious Capricorn, but when these two work together, amazing things can happen.

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JAY-Z and Beyoncé have had some bumps in the road during their long partnership, but their romance has clearly prevailed through it all, despite their astrological incompatibility. Bey is a Virgo, and Jay's a Sagittarius, and these two signs are far from an ideal match. A Sagittarius likes to do what they want, when they want, where a Virgo is cautious and methodical, like their fellow earth signs Capricorn and Taurus. While both signs are known for their adaptability, the impulsivity of a Sagittarius is sure to annoy a careful Virgo (and vice versa). Despite this, it seems like these two are sticking together no matter what.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake may one of the sweetest pairs in Hollywood, but when it comes to their zodiac signs, they aren't fated to be as good a match as you might think. Despite having been together for over a decade, Biel is a Pisces and Timberlake is an Aquarius, which isn't usually the strongest zodiac pairing. Air sign Aquarius tends to be distant and impersonal, while Pisceans (like all water signs) are basically overflowing with love and emotions. Pisceans usually get frustrated with reticent Aquarians, and that emotional distance can cause a lot of tension. Despite this, it doesn't appear as though there's any love lost between these two.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since May 2018 and are now proud parents to a son, their loved-up relationship is a strange one when you consider their astrological signs. You probably won't be surprised to learn that Markle is a Leo, where her princely hubby is a Virgo, and these two don't tend to mix. Harry seems pretty fun-loving to me, but Virgos actually tend to be reserved, and they're certainly known for being more reserved than wildly gregarious Leos. However, it's possible that Virgos can help keep Leos grounded and Leos can convince Virgos to loosen up a bit, and that actually seems to be the case for these two.

David Beckham & Victoria Beckham Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Beckhams look for all the world like Hollywood's idea pairing, but where David is a Taurus and Victoria is an Aries, these two strong-willed and stubborn signs actually make for a pretty contentious match. What else would you expect when you put a bull and a ram together? Aries are impulsive and blindly optimistic, while Taureans take things slow and steady and are known for their stability. A Taurus may be patient, but usually not patient enough for an excitable Aries. However, I'd like to think that sharing four kids and over 20 years of marriage speaks for itself.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I don't think anyone would argue that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem like a match made in heaven, though their astrological compatibility (or lack thereof) tells a different story. Turner is a Pisces and Jonas is a Leo, and this water sign and fire sign tend to go together like... well, water and fire. Pisces are total softies who wear their heart on their sleeve, where Leos tend to be guided more by reason than emotion. There two tend to have very different communication styles, which can make for a trying relationship, but they can certainly make things work with plenty of empathy and patience. Just a look at Turner's quotes about her bae will tell you that Jonas is always there for his Pisces wife.

Amal Clooney & George Clooney Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images No one could believe it when forever-bachelor George Clooney decided to tie the knot with Amal, and the pairing is even more shocking when you consider their zodiac signs. George is a Taurus, while his lawyer wife is an Aquarius, and like most earth sign and air sign pairings, they're more than a bit mismatched. A Taurus’ down-to-earth mindset is nothing like the always-unconventional approach of an Aquarius. Taureans also tend to resist change, while Aquarians are the most progressive of the zodiac. But if Amal managed to change George's mind about marriage, surely they can learn to move past their differences in other aspects of life as well.