Oh, happy day — Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are engaged! Just a look at either of their Instagram pages will show you just how meant-to-be these two lovebirds are, but strangely, when it comes to Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' astrological compatibility, these two are basically as ill-suited for each other as you can get.

Hyland was born on Nov. 24, 1990, which makes her a Sagittarius. People born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21 are known for being extroverted, open-minded, and enthusiastic. Her now-fiancé Adams is a Taurus, as he was born on May 16, 1984. Those with a birthday that falls between April 20 and May 20 are known for their practicality, ambition, and stubbornness. So, kind of the opposite of a Sagittarius.

According to the stars, Hyland and Wells are astrological antagonists. But that doesn't mean a Taurus-Sagittarius relationship can't happen, and Hyland and Adams are living proof. According to AstroMatcha.com, a Taurus-Sagittarius relationship is an "uphill struggle," as the couple must reconcile their very different wants and needs before their relationship can succeed. As a firm believer that opposites attract, I think a Taurus-Sagittarius partnership can totally work, as long as both partners can curb their strong personalities enough to compromise.

And these two definitely both have strong personalities. Adams came on The Modern Family actress' radar during JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, and Hyland wasn't afraid to let her inner Sagittarius (and her feelings) be known. Despite the fact that they had yet to meet in person, Hyland was crushing hard and decided to tweet at Adams. "Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot," she said, later adding, "Also @WellsAdams compared Chad to Voldemort. #potterheadsarethebest." If anyone would be willing to make a such bold proclamation on social media, it would be an extroverted, free-spoken Sagittarius.

Their relationship did start as an uphill battle, but not in the way you'd expect for a Sagittarius and a Taurus. According to People, their first date took place just three days before Hyland's second kidney transplant. "It definitely set a tone of: this is my life," Hyland explained. "If you can handle the fire, great. If you can’t, goodbye." True to his Taurus ways, the Bachelor in Paradise alum responded to her candor by adamantly sticking by her side, helping her to manage both her physical and mental health during her long road to recovery.

While stubbornness is the trait that gets Tauruses into trouble most often, being stubborn isn't always a bad thing. For Adams, his unrelenting dedication kept him by Hyland's side during an incredible trying time in her life. "I lean on my boyfriend," she told People. I mean, what more could you ask from a partner than that?

Another compatibility issue that a Sagittarius and a Taurus face? Commitment. While a Taurus partner often prioritizes building a solid family, home, and career, a Sagittarius tends to have more wanderlust, with ambitions set on traveling and exploring rather than staying put. Though Adams is older (he is 35, while Hyland is 28), it seems the two are on the same page when it comes to settling down. Over their past two years together, they've done a ton of adventuring (seriously, are they ever not on a boat or a beach together?). But now it seems that they're both ready to get serious.

As a former Bachelorette contestant, it's clear that Adams has always been looking for love, but for Hyland, she may have needed to find the right person — a person who would stand by her — before she could think about making a lifelong commitment.

Before their recent trip to Fiji, during which Adams popped the question, he revealed on an episode of his Your Favorite Things podcast that their last island vacation did not exactly go off without a hitch. "Last time we went on a tropical vacation, it was a sh*t show," Adams joked. "We got to the wrong island, the hotel was closed, Sarah sliced her foot open. It was a calamity of errors. We need to right the ship."

I could think of a better metaphor for their partnership if I tried. Just like their relationship itself, which got a bit of a rocky start, Adams and Hyland managed to keep working at it until it was smooth sailing (and their dream engagement video proves that Fiji worked out much better than their last vacation). Congratulations, you two, and thank you for proving to Taurus-Sagittarius partnerships everywhere that being astronomically incompatible doesn't always mean failure.