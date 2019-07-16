Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ Engagement Video Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Leave it to the cutest celebrity couple to have the absolute cutest engagement. Bachelorette alum Wells Adams and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland announced their engagement on Instagram with the world's sweetest video on Tuesday, July 16. The video shows hidden camera footage of Adams' shoreside proposal interspersed with cute photos of the couple together. I assure you, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ engagement video is the cutest thing you’ll see today.

Adams posted the video along with the caption, "I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever." The words are lyrics from the Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors song that accompanies the dreamy images of the couple.

In addition to Adams' video montage, fans also found out about the happy news via Hyland's Instagram. The actress posted romantic photos of the moments right after she and Adams got engaged. She captioned the photo with a quote from the 1995 film It Takes Two, saying, "That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams." Based on the beaming smiles the happy couple have in their photos, it looks like they're relationship really is built on all the best stuff.

Not only are Adams and Hyland's Instagram posts adorable, but their comments are as well. Hyland is just as much a fan of Adams' video as they rest of the world, and she commented on it to prove it. She wrote, "When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?" I don't think it gets any cuter than that.

According to PEOPLE, Hyland first developed a crush on Adams when she watched him on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. Hyland and Adams flirted a bit on Twitter that year, but didn't officially start dating on 2017. They spent the first year of their relationship traveling between Hyland's home in Los Angeles and Adams' home in Nashville. But in 2018, they took their relationship to the next level by moving in together in Los Angeles. Right after they combined their households (including their three dogs) Hyland told PEOPLE, "I think it’s brought us closer."

Just a month later in September 2018, Hyland told Us Weekly that she thought Adams was the person she was going to spend the rest of her life with. Meanwhile, that same month, Adams told Us Weekly that he could see wedding bells in their future. Both of them clearly had a good sense of their relationship since just a few months later they're now engaged.

Adams has been a huge support to Hyland through her various kidney troubles. Wells has said that he's happy to be there for her, especially because he loves her so much. He told Entertainment Tonight:

It's not hard to love her. She's gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented... With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing. But as our lives unfold together, there's going to be things that happen to me when I'm going to lean on her. Every relationship's a give and take.

Adams and Hyland continue to be absolute relationship goals, and their wedding will likely be just as cute as they are.