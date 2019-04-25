Just when you thought love was officially dead, Sarah Hyland's quote about Wells Adams helping her with her health issues is here to make you a believer again. For those of you who don't know much about Hyland's lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia, let me give you a little bit of a refresher. People reports public learned of her illness when Hyland shared that she had her first kidney transplant in 2012. Things, unfortunately, haven't gotten much better for the 28-year-old Modern Family star since then. People reports Hyland had her second transplant in September of 2017 and her struggle has only continued since then.

Luckily, Hyland has her supportive bae to be there for her through thick and thin. “I lean on my boyfriend,” Hyland recently told People.

In fact, People reports that Hyland met the 34-year-old former Bachelorette contestant just three days before she had her second kidney transplant. And that was a good thing for their relationship.

“It definitely set a tone of: this is my life. If you can handle the fire, great," told People. "If you can’t, goodbye." Amen to that, sister!

Hyland explained that, from the very beginning, she didn't hold back any facet of her life from Adams. Hyland immediately threw her new beau into the crossfires of her life, from A-list parties to frequent hospital visits. The two were all in all at once.

Luckily, Adams passed her tests with flying colors.

“We kind of did a trial by fire,” she told People of the beginning of her relationship with Adams. “Our very first date was the night before the Emmy party [in September 2017],” she explained. “I just threw him in a room of really big people and he handled it like a champ. Then another trial by fire, like, ‘Hey, I just had a lifesaving surgery, will you fly to L.A. and come over and hang out at my house and make me tacos? Thanks.’"

Even though they had just met, People reports Adams really proved himself to be a supportive dude by reportedly texting her before her surgery and even FaceTiming throughout her entire recovery process in the hospital.

Now, years since they first met when she had her most recent surgery, People reports that Adams, a DJ in Nashville, has continued to be a source of support for Hyland as her health issues dwell on. But now he's really stepped his support up from a text and a FaceTime here and there.

No, now Adams is really pulling out all of the stops to make sure his girlfriend feels as loved as possible when she's going through these rough times. A perfect example of this was when Hyland was hospitalized last month for both pink eye and an upper respiratory infection and Adams reportedly showed his support in the most simultaneously extra and perfect way ever.

People reports that when Hyland returned home from the hospital, she found Adams there with their dogs ready to celebrate National Puppy Day with her. Ugh, have you literally ever heard of anything cuter!?

Just when you thought your heart couldn't take any more adorableness, let me leave you with this one last beautiful quote from Hyland about her love for Adams. "He’s seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that,” she told People in March of 2019. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

Here's to hoping we all find a love like this one day.