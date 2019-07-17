During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on January of 2018, Hyland shared the story of how she and Adams went from flirting on Twitter to going on an IRL date:

He slid into my DMs... I was following him [on Twitter], we had tweeted each other, and I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show [Modern Family] ... so I just thought, I saw him as the bartender [on Bachelor in Paradise], and I was like, 'That's really cute,' and I was single, obviously, and I was like, this is really awesome.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

The two had tacos for their first date and even shared their first kiss on September 16, 2017.

But the timing wasn't exactly ideal. According to People, their first date took place just three days before Hyland had to have her second kidney transplant. While some of us might have been discouraged, Hyland decided to use the her predicament as a test. “It definitely set a tone of: this is my life. If you can handle the fire, great," she told People in April 2019. "If you can’t, goodbye."

“We kind of did a trial by fire,” continued. “Our very first date was the night before the Emmy party [in September 2017]. I just threw him in a room of really big people and he handled it like a champ. Then another trial by fire, like, ‘Hey, I just had a lifesaving surgery, will you fly to L.A. and come over and hang out at my house and make me tacos? Thanks.'"

Luckily, Adams managed to pass all her tests.