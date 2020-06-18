3 Zodiac Signs Who'd Love To Third-Wheel Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Despite being one of the most beloved A-list couples out there, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a bit of an astrological mismatch. Of course, with nearly seven years of marriage under their belts, I'd say this couple has defied the odds. The love between these two is nothing short of legendary, and while I have a feeling plenty of people would like the opportunity to tag along on one of their date nights, the best zodiac signs to third-wheel Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (according to astrology) are Aquarius, Pisces, and Aries.

Teigen was born on Nov. 30, which makes her a free-spirited Sagittarius. Legend's birthday falls on Dec. 28, making him a no-nonsense Capricorn. Teigen and Legend may be totally compatible, but Sags and Caps typically make for a less-than-ideal match, so anyone who third-wheels them should probably be able to get along well with both archers and goats. The Twitter queen is def a loud-and-proud Sag, and Legend seems like your typical quietly intense Cap, but there are three zodiac signs who usually manage to mingle well with anyone born between Nov. 22 and Jan. 19. Here's why Aquarius, Pisces, and Aries can hang with a Sag-Cap pairing better than anyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Unpredictable Aquarians are more likely to get along with spontaneous Sagittarians than disciplined Capricorns, but these three signs can definitely agree on one thing: Talking about ~emotions~ is not for them. These unsentimental signs tend to make decisions based on logic rather than gut feelings, so you could never accuse anyone in this trio of being overly emosh. Aquarians, Sags, and Caps are also never afraid to say exactly what's on their minds. When these three get together, they're likely to have lots of #RealTalk and very few heart-to-hearts, which is exactly the way they like it.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) Despite being majorly emotional, Pisceans tend to get along pretty well with both Capricorns and Sagittarians. All three signs value intelligence, and even though Cappies aren't known for being as creative as fish and archers, this trio is likely to engage in plenty of deep convos. (Plus, it's obvi that Legend is more creative than your average goat.) Pisces bring the emotional intelligence, Sags the philosophical intelligence, and Caps the logical intelligence, so when you put these three together, their very different viewpoints are sure to lead to hours of stimulating debates. As long as those headstrong Caps and Sags don't intimidate their Pisces third-wheel too much, that fish will fit right in.

Aries (March 21—April 19) VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Like Aquarians, there's a better chance of Aries hitting it off with Sagittarians than Capricorns, but these three are all bonded by their competitive sides. Few signs love competing quite as much as Aries, Sags, and Caps, so when these three hang out, they're likely to turn everything into a (mostly) friendly competition. Even if things get a little intense at times, this fierce trio of signs will likely never have a dull moment together. Being the cheerful, optimistic people they are, Aries are masters at dispelling conflict — unless, of course, they start that conflict themselves.