Two of my favorite people to follow on social media are Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend. Between their flirty teasing on social media and the way they strut on the red carpet, it's clear to see why fans are obsessed. Legend, who's made a name for himself through his vocal ability and songwriting, and Teigen, a model, cookbook author, and TV show host, have been an A-list couple longer than many other Hollywood partnerships. With that said, are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend compatible?

Legend and Teigen met in 2007, when she was cast as the love interest in his music video for "Stereo." Teigen was on The Wendy Williams Show in 2014 and revealed that she and Legend spent 12 hours together on the shoot. Teigen told Williams she "pretended not to care" initially.

"We spent this entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel, and I didn’t ever say goodbye that night," Teigen told Williams.

After that night, Teigen said that she saw him walk red carpets with other women, and Legend had a music tour in Europe. But the pair remained in touch during that time, and Teigen didn't see anyone else after she met Legend.

The couple has now been together for 11 years, and married for almost five years. I asked Lori Salkin, senior matchmaker and dating coach, to discover what makes the It Couple work together.

"I always say you want to marry your best friend," Salkin tells Elite Daily. "The best relationships are built slowly and carefully and start with trust and friendship, and then cautiously, and in the proper time, add the romance and love."

"John and Chrissy did not have a typical Hollywood infatuation, big, public romance," she continues. "They did not need instantaneous approval and specially did not want a public 'in your face' relationship." (Keep in mind that their romance developed before Instagram and Snapchat were invented, so it's hard to compare their early days to those of more recent couples.)

Salkin notes that their meet-cute had higher stakes than your typical workplace romance – Teigen and Legend had to emote a strong physical connection in the video, which clearly translated off-cameras as well. Also, Teigen was wearing barely any clothes for the video, which might have made a physical bond grow fast. Salkin attributes some of their success as a couple to talking their time in the relationship getting to know one another.

"They met working together and built a friendship, albeit one with that had a strong physical chemistry, slowly over four years both as a long-distance relationship and local one before making it official and then getting engaged," she said. "Taking their time to be sure, especially with part of the relationship being while John was away on tour has been crucial to their success."

For couples who even aren't in the public eye, Salkin says that in between going on dates, the excitement can die down.

"John Legend and Chrissy [Teigen] spent the time to truly get to know each other and grew to be best friends with a love and trust so strong they didn’t need to be with each other [constantly] to sustain the relationship," Salkin says.

Salkin's referring to Teigen's Instagram photo caption "Luna and daddy" which shows Teigen and Legend's daughter holding a stuffed toy Arthur. The internet has made comparisons to how Legend resembles Arthur, and the joke even made its way into a television commercial.

Teigen and Legend share two children together – Luna and Miles.

Salkin says that it's "clear [...] they’re best friends who share inside jokes and love."

