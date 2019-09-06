Some signs are a match in zodiac heaven. Some signs are a cosmic catastrophe waiting to happen. While two people in love can always overcome astrological incompatibility, it seems as though there are some zodiac sign pairings that fight more often than others. It's not just the hot-tempered folks that you can expect to duke it out, either. Whether they're total astrological antagonists or simply way too similar, certain signs don't tend to mix, and you probably want to avoid one of these ill-fated zodiac pairings if you can.

Sure, there are plenty of supposedly incompatible zodiac pairings have beat the odds: Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland (who are a Taurus and a Sagittarius), Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman (who are a Sagittarius and a Capricorn), and Beyoncé and JAY-Z (who are a Virgo and a Sagittarius). As a Scorpio who's married to a Libra — which is not the worst pairing but far from the best — I can attest that true love conquers all. But with some duos, no amount of love can keep a star-crossed connection together. Of all 144 possible pairings, here are the mismatched zodiac couples most likely to drive each other up a wall (and probably even out the door).

Virgo & Sagittarius Shutterstock Fiery Sagittarians like to do what they want, when they want. Virgos are cautious and methodical, unlikely to take any action without looking at all the possible outcomes. While both signs are known for their adaptability and are considered more rational than emotional, the impulsivity of a Sagittarius will majorly incense a careful Virgo (and vice versa).

Scorpio & Aries Scorpio and Aries are both passionate signs who are always DTF, but they're also both competitive, skeptical, and excessively private. While their strong sex drives might initially bond them, these signs will inevitably end up in a power struggle, where the Aries fights for dominance and the Scorpio resists being controlled at all costs.

Cancer & Aquarius Aquarians are analytical, independent, and pretty unaffectionate, while Cancers are big softies who just want to feel secure and safe. Those born under the sign of Aquarius require a partner who's just as strong and self-assured as they are, and Cancers — who crave emotional intimacy and gentle reassurance — are far from a good match.

Taurus & Sagittarius A Taurus-Sagittarius relationship is an uphill battle, as these two signs have very different desires and needs. While Taureans often prioritizes building a solid family, home, and career, Sagittarians tend to be fueled by wanderlust. A Taurus is stubborn and needs to be able to trust their partner, but they're going to find a Sagittarius pretty impossible to pin down.

Aries & Taurus Aries and Taurus are both strong-willed and ambitious, but that doesn't necessarily make for a good match. Aries are impulsive and blindly optimistic, while Taureans take things slow and steady and are known for their stability. A Taurus may be patient, but not patient enough for an excitable Aries, so a bull and a ram will inevitably butt heads.

Capricorn & Sagittarius Shutterstock Capricorn is the no-nonsense sign of the zodiac. Stoic and practical, a Capricorn won't know what to do with an unrelentingly cheerful Sagittarius. Sagittarians have zero tolerance for the mundane and always want to try new things, but Capricorns thrive on routine and predictability. A Capricorn's realism is sure to bum out an always-positive Sagittarius.

Gemini & Capricorn The way in which a Gemini and a Capricorn approach the world couldn't be more different. A Capricorn places high value on rules and order, where a Gemini has no problem cutting corners. Capricorns are stubborn and reserved, where Geminis are accommodating and boisterous. It's pretty inevitable that a Capricorn's seriousness and refusal to take shortcuts will get on the nerves of a fun and feisty Gemini.

Leo & Virgo Virgos and Leos have practically nothing in common. While both prideful signs, Virgos are often too proud to indulge in big displays of emotions, while Leos use their pride to justify their emotional outbursts. A shy, cool Virgo definitely isn't going to appreciate being thrust into the spotlight by a totally extroverted and fiery Leo.

Libra & Cancer A Cancer wants a partner who they can rely on and who will complement their emotional tendencies with rationality. While a Libra's careful nature may soothe a Cancer, it's more likely that a Libra's desire to please everyone (and not just their partner) will make a Cancer feel distrustful — and because neither of these signs deals with conflict well, resentment will only continue to fester until someone explodes.

Gemini & Virgo While both signs are adaptable and communicative, a Gemini will have a tough time putting up with a Virgo's tendency to criticize. Virgos moves through life slowly and deliberately, but Geminis makes decisions impulsively and sometimes foolishly, giving Virgos endless fodder for criticism. It's rare that the battle of wills between this air sign and this earth sign ends well.