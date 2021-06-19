John Posted Some Fiery Tweets Defending Chrissy In Her Latest Twitter Drama

John Legend isn’t holding back. Amid the recent accusations of his wife’s bullying from Project Runway alum Michael Costello, Legend wants to set the record straight. ICYMI, John Legend tweeted about the Chrissy Teigen and Michael Costello drama, and his response might surprise you.

Legend is defending his wife against what they claim are fake direct messages. On June 14, Costello shared alleged screenshots of DMs between him and Teigen from 2014, in which he claimed the supermodel cyberbullied him. On Friday, June 18, Legend took to Twitter to offer his take on the events, and he’s with his boo on this one.

"Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr. Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them," Legend tweeted. "This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened." The singer continued, "Honestly, I don't know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that's what happened.” He finished his statement, hopeful for an apology. "I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep the same energy when they correct the record,” he wrote.

Legend didn’t stop there, though. When Costello responded to Legend’s tweets by claiming he “may not know” the shady things Teigen has done, Legend went off in the replies. “Don’t talk to me about my wife as if I haven’t lived with her, married her and raised kids with her,” Legend tweeted. “I know who she is and y’all didn’t even do a good job of mimicking her voice in those fake *ss DMs. By the way, when are you going to admit they were fake?”

Teigen also shared an Instagram post about the screenshots on June 18, alongside a lengthy official statement written on her behalf.

"No idea what the f*ck michael costello is doing,” she wrote in the caption. She continued, "Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti-bullying charity focused on turning this sh*t show into a positive."

Chrissy concluded the post by adding, “Wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the connects.”

In the statement written on Teigen’s behalf, it sounds like Teigen had no idea that Costello harbored any bad feelings for her. "Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello's recent attack, which includes fictional 'screenshots' from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send," the statement begins. The statement also added that Teigen hadn’t "conspired with anyone to harm his career."

It goes on to mention the pair’s "cordial" relationship, such as the past friendly comments they’ve exchanged. The team also noted that Costello’s screenshots were allegedly edited and that their "recent media investigations" reportedly proved this.

While the statement does acknowledge Teigen’s past behavior — namely the bullying allegations from Courtney Stodden — it also says the celeb won’t “stand for anyone spreading false accusations to further demean her name and reputation.”

The bullying claims from Costello surfaced on June 14, after he released an Instagram statement that’s since been deleted. In his post, he alleged Teigen bullied him in 2014, which began after the celeb commented on one of his posts and accused him of “being a racist.” He claimed that "[Teigen] apparently formed her own opinion of [him] based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet.” The designer continued, alleging Teigen said his career was over via DM. "When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander and that everything she thought I was is not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on,” wrote Costello.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since these accusations, one of Teigen’s team members told Business Insider on June 17 that the DMs are reportedly “fake” and that they have proof of the alleged inconsistencies. Costello’s rep denied these claims to E! News, saying, "The fact that Chrissy Teigen's team is desperately trying to prove the DM's are fake and attempts to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology.”

Meanwhile, the designer posted an Instagram statement on June 17 sharing a similar thought and concluded that he wouldn’t be commenting further and will take a break from social media.

Although it’s still unclear what’s going on, Legend certainly has his wife’s back.