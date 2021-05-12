Chrissy Teigen has expressed her remorse for the comments she made about Courtney Stodden when Stodden was 16 years old. Stodden recently told The Daily Beast about the hateful messages she previously received from Teigen, and Teigen isn't letting the situation go unaddressed. Chrissy Teigen's tweets apologizing for bullying Courtney Stodden take responsibility.

After first speaking out about Teigen's bullying on Instagram in March, Stodden detailed a number of the shocking messages they received from Teigen in an interview with The Daily Beast on May 10. Stodden claimed Teigen would occasionally tweet them publicly, but the brunt of the bullying came from private DMs Teigen sent.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Despite quitting Twitter in March, Teigen's page recently resurfaced and she addressed the bullying claims from Stodden on May 12, expressing that she's glad she's being held accountable for her actions.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be," she wrote, adding that her intense insecurity at that point in her life fueled her inappropriate behavior. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

Teigen told fans she's focused on bringing joy to the internet moving forward. "The feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!"

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize," Teigen tweeted. "I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am." She continued by apologizing to fans as well. "I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Teigen has seen her fair share of bullying online as well, so perhaps she delivered the apology she's been seeking herself.