Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Astrological Compatibility Shows Love Can Conquer All

Rumor has it that there is another Jonas brother wedding on the horizon. Fresh on the heels of Nick Jonas’ wedding to Priyanka Chopra, the rumor is that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are preparing for a destination wedding of their own next year in France. I’m sure my invite will arrive any day now. While I wait by my mailbox, we can kill some time by speculating about this couple’s chances for a happily ever after, based on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ astrological compatibility.

Turner was born on February 21, under the sign of Pisces, and Jonas was born August 15, making him a Leo. So, how are these two signs when they are in a relationship? Is it the fairytale were hoping for? One that is guaranteed to go the distance? While only time will tell for Jonas and Turner, I can tell you this: Based on their zodiac signs, it may not be so easy, because Leo and Pisces are not highly compatible — at all. That doesn't automatically spell doom for the couple, but it means long-term success it will take a little more work — that is if they are both true to their signs’ characteristics. Don’t worry, it’s not all bad news; there are some areas of strength to work with. Here is what we can guess about this couple’s dynamic based on what we know about their astrological signs’ compatibility.

There is an instant connection between Pisces and Leo. Giphy Some signs need a little time to warm up to one another, but that is not so with Pisces and Leo. Leo’s innate charisma means the Lion has no trouble sweeping Pieces of their feet. Both signs are hopeless romantics and, when that connection happens so fast, they can’t help but feel like it’s love at first sight. Pisces is so enamored with Leo that their adoration helps to feed the Lion’s ego. So, short-term, this is an extremely passionate connection.

Communication will be a struggle. Giphy Trouble begins with their communication styles. Both have the tendency to be blunt and speak their minds, but also to be ultra-sensitive and take what the other to deeply to heart. Leo’s association with the sun and reason makes them feel like they are just giving Pieces a reality check. For Pisces’ part, they are just saying what they see, but their gift for intuition can often mean their observations cut far deeper than they intend. For Leo, that is a huge blow to the ego, and to Pieces that feels like a betrayal of their connection. So, there is a real danger of resentment and anger growing between the two signs.