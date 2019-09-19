If you’re a super fan who was stressed about a potential breakup between your favorite media mogul and rap star, stress no more. Kylie Jenner's Instagram reaction to Travis Scott breakup rumors will put all of your worries to rest. No clue what I'm talking about? Let me back track for a second.

It all started on Sept. 18, when Jenner posted a mirror selfie in her massive walk-in closet that’s probably twice the size of my bedroom. To the untrained eye, the post seems like no big deal. It’s just Jenner standing there in a swag outfit. If you’re thinking the scandal must have sprung from the caption, well, you’re not wrong. The caption reads, “ain’t a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤,” which obvi has pretty much no perceptible connection to the actual picture she decided to post. It def could imply some sort of trouble in paradise, but it could also be totally chill?

What really threw super fans of Jenner and Scott over the edge wasn’t just the caption; it was something in the background of her post that could kind of, sort of, maybe imply a breakup. The cause for concern springs from another mirror selfie Jenner posted from her larger-than-life closet back on Aug. 4. In that particular selfie of Jenner, again, dressed fabulously you can see that she has a framed photo of herself and Scott waaaay in the background resting on top of her dresser.

Here, I’ll show you the two pictures to compare and contrast. First, here is the picture from August with the picture in the background:

See the picture way, way, way in the back there?

OK, now here is the post from Sept. 18 without any photo of Scott in the background:

See how the frame is missing? Fans freaked the eff out and started posting comments like, “the frame in the background of her and Travis is gone and the caption is sus!!!!”

If you were one of the fans who was involved in the mass freakout, take a nice long, deep breath, because Jenner was just kind enough to put all of your worries to rest with her latest Instagram story on Sept. 18.

In the story, simply captioned, “Happy Wednesday,” Jenner posted a picture that includes an adorable family portrait of her, Scott, and their daughter, Stormi Webster.

So, no. It does not appear as though they are broken up at all. Maybe they just wanted to move the picture frame in the closet somewhere else! Sheesh, let’s let these people live, you guys.

Jenner actually just opened up about her relationship with Scott in her interview with him for Playboy, published Sept. 13. "We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” she explained. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."