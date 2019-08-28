This New Video Of Kylie Jenner Giving Birth To Stormi Will Make Your Heart Burst

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are taking a trip down memory lane. The couple welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, to the world on Feb. 1, 2018, and in Scott's new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, fans get some never-before-seen footage from the day of Stormi's birth. And the new video of Kylie Jenner giving birth to Stormi is all kinds of heartwarming.

Jenner and Scott already gave the world an intimate look into Jenner's pregnancy via their "To Our Daughter" video they created to announce Stormi's birth. It's a 14-minute video aimed at filling in their fans on what had been going on while Jenner remained largely under the radar while she was pregnant.

When they released the video, Jenner also posted on Instagram apologizing to fans for keeping them in the dark for so long.

"I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she said in her Feb. 4 post. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned," the statement continued. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

The rest of the post read,

Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrive February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

She kept the pregnancy private, but then provided a flood of video content in that "To Our Daughter" video for her fans to enjoy. Now, she and Scott have repeated that gesture with new footage from the day of Stormi's birth.

In the clip, Jenner holds her daughter for the first time, and there's a soundbite where viewers will hear Scott getting instructions about where to cut the umbilical cord.

What a precious moment!

Jenner posted the clip from the documentary to her Snapchat story on Aug. 28, saying "best day of my life" in the caption.

She, Scott, and Stormi made their first red carpet appearance as a family at the premiere of Look Mom I Can Fly on Aug. 27.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Look at the happy family!

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One more (kinda blurry) one for the folks in the back.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was a big night for the Jenner/Webster family!

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is now available to stream on Netflix.