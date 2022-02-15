It was an atypical Valentine’s Day for Julia Fox and Kanye “Ye” West, whose six-week relationship ended with a bang — and a slew of social media commentary — on the holiday of love. After Ye spent most of Super Bowl Sunday spamming Instagram with now-deleted posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Feb. 13, Julia’s rep confirmed to E! on Monday, Feb. 14, that she and the rapper had split. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” they said.

And while some tabloids have been quick to label Julia as the spurned lover, the Uncut Gems actor has repeatedly made it clear in since-deleted Instagram Stories that she “wasn’t in love” with Ye and is frankly doing just fine in the hours since they called it quits.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler,” she wrote, addressing the split on Feb. 14. “I came up yall [sic] lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

In response to the Daily Mail, which described her in a post as “tearful” at LAX, she shot back yet again on Feb. 14. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like sh*t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin [sic] late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

Ye, for his part, seems to be completely consumed by thoughts of his ex-wife. On Feb. 13, he posted a lot about how much he misses his marriage and resents Kim’s new romance with Pete Davidson, referring to her new boyfriend by the epithet “Skete,” which he apparently made up to antagonize the comedian.

In a since-deleted post, Ye wrote, “FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES [sic] A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A** ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN.”

As if that wasn’t enough, he reportedly sent Kim a literal truckload of roses on Feb. 14, too. “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹,” Ye captioned an Instagram post showing off his attempt at a grand romantic gesture.

Kim, who spent Valentine’s weekend sharing luxe meals with her BF, hasn’t publicly commented on her ex-husband’s posts from the weekend, though she did address their messy divorce in a recent statement. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kardashian said earlier in February.

From whirlwind romance to drama with the exes, it looks like Cupid really dropped the ball on ol’ Juliye. RIP.