Kanye “Ye” West and Julia are officially over. On Feb. 14, Julia’s rep confirmed the couple’s split. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” the rep told E!. Not exactly the ideal start to Valentine’s Day.

Although the timing may be imperfect, Juliye’s breakup announcement shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Ahead of Julia’s rep confirming the split, Ye made his love for one woman very clear — unfortunately, that woman was not Julia. Over IG, Ye posted repeatedly about ex Kim Kardashian, and he didn’t exactly shy away from making his true feelings — especially those toward Kim’s now-beau Pete Davidson — known.

On Feb. 13, Ye posted about wanting to share his Super Bowl experience with Kim. “I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE [Kim Kardashian] ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W,” he wrote. And he was just getting started.

Later that day, Ye posted, “I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER... TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY.” So yeah, his breakup with Julia makes perfect sense.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not to mention, he also called for his fans to heckle Pete if they ever see him out and about. “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER [sic] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.” A very emphatic rallying cry that makes one thing crystal clear: Ye is in no way over Kim.

And although that fact definitely had potential to hurt Julia’s feelings, she was not the crying damsel in distress the tabloids painted her to be. When Daily Mail labeled Julia as a “tearful actress,” she cleared up the claims over Instagram, per Us. In a now-deleted IG Story, she replied, “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like sh*t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin [sic] late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

RIP Juliye. It was fun (see: overwhelming and slightly dizzying) while it lasted.