Ugh, it sounds like Kete really is no more. Breakup rumors started on Aug. 5 when a source close to the couple claimed to Page Six that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months together. Though the duo has not commented on the rumored split themselves, it’s now looking like there were quite a few reasons for them to call it quits. According to sources, the reasons why Kardashian and Davidson reportedly broke up have to do with age and a fading spark.

“Pete is 28, and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” one source told Page Six. Apparently, all those romantic, cross-country flights started to take their toll. (Coincidentally, their reported breakup comes just in time for Kim to reduce her carbon footprint!)

The insider continued, “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice, but Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” That’s not all. The source added that Kardashian was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.” Ouch.

Reportedly, jet lag wasn’t the only thing bringing this relationship down. According to Entertainment Tonight, things between Kete were starting to “fizzle out,” partly because Kardashian wasn’t quite ready for something serious with him.

"She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then," the source said. "She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

That plus distance made for a tricky sitch, and apparently caused “the spark between them” to “fade.” The insider added, “They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

I’m not saying I don’t believe in cordial breakups, but Davidson was spotted wearing a “What... I feel like sh*t” t-shirt the day after their reported split, so maybe things are at least a little “weird between them.”

On a completely unrelated note, anyone know how to remove a “KIM” branding from your chest? Asking for a friend.