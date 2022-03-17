OK, I’m Blushing Watching Kim K Explain Pete’s “KIM” Branding

Though they may have seemed like an unlikely couple at first, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are obviously so enamored with each other that after finally making things Instagram official, Kardashian went on Ellen to give even more juicy details about their relationship. Forget flowers and roses and even tattoos, because Kardashian revealed that Davidson upped the ante with a “Kim” branding on his chest. It’s not a typical display of love, but given how much Kardashian blushed and smiled while talking about it, it’s clear his new body art meant a whole lot more to her than chocolates.

The two have been very happily dating, despite all the drama, since October 2021, and they’re definitely not out of their honeymoon phase yet. Months into their relationship, Kardashian has nothing but glowing things to say about her boyfriend. “I was like, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f*ck it — sorry — just go for it,” she told Ellen, practically beaming. “Find your happiness. And, like, I went for it. I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good, and I want to hold on to that forever.”

Davidson, for his part, has also shown his feelings for the reality TV star in his own way: with tattoos. Yes, plural. Although she wouldn’t say how many, nothing he has a “couple,” Kardashian made it clear Davidson’s not skimping on the ink when it comes to their relationship. “The first tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my god.’ But, like, that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life,” she shared. She went on to share that, “I think my favorite one, it says right here [where she gestured to the collarbone], it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

As Kardashian said, Davidson getting new tattoos isn’t that unusual for him. The branding, however, is something totally new. If you didn’t already know, “branding” means the SNL cast member used heated up metal to burn “KIM” into his chest and create a scar. And it’s not something he has any plans to remove — ever.

“He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just, like, want it there as a scar on me,’” Kardashian explained. Honestly, that is... beyond sweet. After watching Davidson cover up tattoos post-breakup with Ariana Grande, he’s definitely making it clear that Kardashian isn’t going anywhere. Or, at least, “KIM” will be on his chest forever.