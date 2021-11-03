OK, I’ll admit it: when I first heard this Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumor, I thought it was mostly wishful thinking. But it turns out there might be some more truth to this romance speculation. According to a Page Six source, Kardashian actually “likes” Davidson — and I think it’s in the “like like” way.

Speaking to Page Six on Nov. 2, the insider claimed, “[Kardashian] is intrigued by him. She likes him.” Not exactly a relationship confirmation, but still a sign of something slightly more romantic than platonic. And although Kardashian and Davidson might not be in a full-blown relationship, it sounds like Kardashian and Davidson have, at the very least, a very flirty friendship. (Considering it started with Kardashian and Davidson kissing during an Aladdin-themed Saturday Night Live skit, this kind of fits perfectly.)

This reported “intrigue” comes after Kardashian and Davidson were spotted together at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California on Oct. 29. They weren’t alone — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were also there — but they did sit together on a rollercoaster, and they held hands. In exclusive photos published by People, the duo looks like they’re having a blast together. And although holding hands on a scary rollercoaster ride isn’t exactly a declaration of love, it does seem to hint at that same blossoming connection the Page Six source mentioned.

Youtube/SNL

Plus, according to People, the duo is genuinely enjoying getting to know one another — even if they’re keeping things low-key for now. “Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention,” an insider explained on Nov. 2. “She is having fun and enjoying life,” the source added. I love that for her.

After the Skims founder filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, she’s reportedly “ready to date,” per People. A source claimed, “She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best.”

So even though the outlet previously reported that the duo was “just friends,” with a source noting that they do “have chemistry,” it sounds like that platonic connection might be leading somewhere pretty interesting.

It might not be what I expected for Kim’s first post-divorce fling (did I imagine her SNL chemistry with Tyler Cameron?), but I have to say I’m rooting for this rumor to come true.