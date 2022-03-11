Eight years after Kim Kardashian broke the internet with a photo of her backside, she’s poised to break it all over again — this time, with a cheeky carousel of photos featuring her comedian BF, Pete Davidson. On Friday, March 11, after months of speculation, cryptic posts, and online outbursts from her ex Kanye “Ye” West, Kim finally posted an Instagram pic with Pete, confirming for her zillions of fans once and for all that she and the Saturday Night Live cast member are legit an item. Hallelujah.

If you’ve spent any time on the internet since the infamous October 2021 “Aladdin” sketch on SNL — the one where she and Pete share a smooch that partially sent ex Ye into a very public tizzy — you’ve probably heard that Kim and Pete are involved. To be fair, it’s not as though they’ve kept their relationship a secret: In November, they were photographed out at dinner in Staten Island, AKA Pete’s hometown and natural habitat. And just days before that, they were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. But nowhere along the line had either of them shared any definitive details of their romance online, until now.

Like seemingly all of Kim’s posts, this one is dripping with glamor and sass. She’s decked out in a shimmery fur coat that looks like she skinned a yeti and bathed its hide in glitter. She’s rocking chrome thigh-high boots and metallic-colored gloves. And in the second slide, she’s sitting on the carpeted ground, gazing down at Pete — who appears to be wearing a white tee and a denim jacket — and making a kissy face. She captioned it “Whose car are we gonna take?!”, an homage to the meme she tacked on at the end of her carousel from the 2010 Ben Affleck flick The Town.

The comments section was ablaze with excitement for the new couple, popping off with support from Kim’s many friends and fans. Among the well-wishers was Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who said “I love this,” and pop culture aficionado Amanda Hirsch, @notskinnybutnotfat on IG, who wrote “BOOP THERE HE IS 🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️.”

The last year has been rocky for Kim, to say the least. She filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, marking a messy period for the superstars as they each attempt to navigate life outside of their nearly eight-year marriage. Since Kim and Pete were first seen together, Ye’s behavior has grabbed headlines, including during a video interview for Hollywood Unlocked on Monday, Jan. 24. In the interview, he addressed his relationship with his ex-wife and her family, accusing them of leaking stories about his love life and “blocking deals,” though he’s never specified which deals they had allegedly blocked. He’s also taken shots at Pete (whom he deridingly calls “Skete”) in some recent lyrics and music videos.

Hopefully this IG post is a sign that Kim’s found some peace, and that she feels free to love whomever she wants — no ifs, ands, or buts about it. (Plenty of butts, though, because this is Kim K we’re talking about here.)