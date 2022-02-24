Kim Kardashian said Kanye West's Instagram posts caused her "emotional distress."

Take it from Kanye “Ye” West: Publicizing every detail of your divorce on Instagram will not, in fact, stop it from happening. In new court documents, Kim Kardashian said Kanye’s Instagram posts caused her “emotional distress” — and yes, she’s still moving forward with the divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kim told the judge, “I very much desire to be divorced.” She also brought up Ye’s social media use, which recently has been used to threaten Pete Davidson (Kim’s current boyfriend), share private text messages between her and Ye, and call out their daughter North West’s TikTok account. He has since deleted the posts, but there’s a new IG account (rightfully called @kanye.deleted) that’s been keeping track.

Per these papers, Kim has requested that Ye keep the intricacies of their separation private, “but he has not done so.” She added, “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.” (On Jan. 15, Ye infamously accused Kim of keeping him from their daughter Chicago’s birthday party. According to him, it was Travis Scott who eventually gave him the address. According to other sources, however, Kim did invite Ye to the party.)

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” Kim said in the latest court records. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.” (Mic drop.)

She also emphasized the importance of allowing her to be legally single. Per Kim, that’s the only way “I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

Whether the judge will approve her request (or Ye will throw up another roadblock) remains unclear. But here’s hoping that both of them find a way to heal soon — and ideally off social media.