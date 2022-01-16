Kanye Said He Wasn't Invited To Chicago's Birthday, But Travis Sent Him The Address

A child’s fourth birthday party is usually a fun, light-hearted event, but there was a bit of awkward drama surrounding Chicago West’s big day. On Saturday, Jan. 15, Kanye West shocked fans by revealing he was not invited to his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. The rapper was deeply frustrated when he publicly wished his daughter birthday wishes on his Instagram Stories. Luckily, in the end, Travis Scott invited Kanye West to Chicago's birthday party.

Both Chicago and Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Scott’s daughter, had a joint birthday party on Jan. 15, at which the whole Kardashian clan was in attendance. Despite *almost* not attending the party, West was pretty happy at the end of the day after spending this special time with his daughter. “I’m so happy right now, I just came from Chi’s party,” he said on IG after the party. “I just got to shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

Earlier that day, West posted a video on his IG Stories claiming the address of the party was being kept from him. In his later video after attending the party, he spoke about being grateful for being able to come together despite any drama. “I know we disagree, people have a lot of different opinions on the things I do,” he said. “But with this one, this is my main focus, my life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.”

Before Scott sent West the address to Chicago’s party, the rapper was not too happy about not being invited. “I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said on Instagram. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played.”

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In his public announcement about not being invited, West explained “that these kinda games being played” affect him deeply and mentally. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not finna let this happen. … Chicago, Happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

Thankfully, Scott came in clutch and sent West the party details and little Chicago will always remember her dad showing up for her.