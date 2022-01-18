Kim Kardashian's reported reaction to Kanye West after Chicago's birthday is sad.

Grab your party hats, people! Kanye “Ye” West made it to his daughter’s birthday party after all — despite publicly complaining about being isolated from the celebrations by Kim Kardashian, his soon-to-be ex-wife. However, that’s not to say they are one, big happy family now — despite the festive piñata pictures. Kim’s reported reaction to Ye after Chicago’s fourth birthday party makes it clear: She’s apparently not happy with his decision to broadcast their divorce drama.

ICYMI, Ye shared a video, claiming that he was not “allowed to know where [his daughter’s] party was,” calling the decision part of a “game that’s being played.” (According to Ye, Travis Scott sent him the address eventually, and Kylie Jenner let him in.) Ye explained why he was so upset about being excluded, too. “That’s gonna imprint in [Chicago’s] mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

But apparently, Ye’s version of the story has a few holes in it. A source told Us Weekly, “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location.” (So what is the truth?!) Kim always has “kids’ best interest in mind,” the source added.

The insider continued, claiming that Kim “wouldn’t deny him access to the kids,” but she does reportedly want more “boundaries and structure, a set parenting plan.” Ahem, remember when West told Hollywood Unlocked that security wouldn’t allow him in Kim’s house even though North invited him in? In his own words, “It’s like... ‘Daddy can't come inside.’ But that hadn't been defined.” Suffice to say, clearer, well-defined boundaries seem like a great idea.

And although Kim sounds determined to co-parent with Ye as cordially as possible, that doesn’t mean that they are on the best terms right now. “Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they’re not happy with what’s transpired over the last few days,” the insider continued. Reportedly, the rapper has been “uncontrollable,” and the reality star is upset he has decided to share their “private matters.”

The source also claimed that Kim is “hoping the divorce is settled soon.” She’s reportedly “ready for that chapter to close for good” — even if Ye’s still making the birthday party circuit.