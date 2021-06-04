The Moment Kim K Decided To Leave Kanye On 'KUWTK' Will Break Your Heart

Kimye will be missed but never forgotten. Back in February 2021, rumors that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West swirled — the SKIMS founder’s representatives confirmed to Elite Daily these reports were true. Until recently, neither Kardashian nor her rapper-slash-fashion-designer husband publicly discussed their divorce. But on a recent episode of KUWTK, the reality TV star got real about her rocky marriage. TBH, the moment Kim Kardashian decided to leave Kanye West broke my heart.

If you’ve been a Kimye stan since day one, you’re probably not totally surprised the couple’s romance came to an end. Even though they were an item for nine long years, gossip about their relationship and marriage followed the couple wherever they went. In the later years of their marriage, suspicions it was struggling regularly circulated, especially at times when West shared questionable and controversial opinions about both his wife and politics on Twitter.

Yet, it wasn’t until January 2021 that CNN reported the couple filed for divorce; one month later, reports were confirmed by Kardashian’s team. Still, even if Kimye stans foresaw separation, they were left in the dark about what the tipping point that led Kardashian to finally sign those papers was — until now, that is. The June 3 episode of KUWTK, which was filmed in December 2020, shows the KKW Beauty mogul in a super vulnerable place as she details her marriage problems on camera.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In one scene, Kardashian is initially upset about cookies she can’t eat. Then, in a later confessional, Khloè noted she felt like her older sister was irritable due to the stress of her marriage.

“Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it’s tough because [she] is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger,” Khloe said. “Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through. It’s not the cookies’ fault.”

While the drama is juicy, you can’t help but feel sad for Kardashian, who was seemingly dealing with this frustration for a long time. The episode also showed the 40-year-old sobbing and venting to her sisters in flashback footage. It’s unclear when this footage was taped, however, as Kardashian mentions Wyoming — where West purchased a ranch in March 2020 — it’s presumed this clip was from spring or summer of last year.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” Kardashian said. “I can’t. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything. I can’t.”

In this latest KUWTK episode, Kardashian seems more upset with the general situation than West specifically. She mentioned she and her husband were no longer getting into arguments, and in the flashback portion, she emphasized he is an “amazing” father despite his decision to relocate from Los Angeles to Wyoming.

Although West is the one who decided to move over a thousand miles away from his then-wife and four children, Kardashian chastises herself for ending another marriage: “I feel like a f*cking failure that it’s like my third f*cking marriage! Yeah, I feel like a f*cking loser! But I can’t even think about that, like, I want to be happy,” she cried.

It’s natural Kardashian is depressed about the conclusion of her long-term relationship. However, she should cut herself some slack — it takes two to tango. If Kardashian’s decision to divorce is what’s best for her and the kids, then I’m here for it.