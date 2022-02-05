Things between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting heated... again. On Friday, Feb. 4, Kardashian shared a Notes app message via her Instagram Stories and addressed “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation” after he made statements about North West’s TikTok use. The rapper quickly fired back at the reality star with his own account of the situation and posted three separate pictures referencing Kim’s statement. Let’s dive into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Instagram notes that reveal some heavy co-parenting drama.

Kardashian’s Notes app statement came after Kanye publicly accused her of not inviting him to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. In multiple Instagram video, Kanye shared that Kardashian kept the location of Chi’s party from him, later revealing he was only able to show up thanks to Travis Scott sending him the address. “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote, pointing to West’s disagreement with North having a supervised TikTok. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

The statement continued with Kardashian clarifying that she hoped for a healthy co-parenting relationship with West, but she finds West is making that “impossible.” “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Following Kim’s statement, the rapper wasted no time in responding by sharing a screenshot of Kim’s story to his followers, “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

An insider told Us Weekly, that “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location.”

The public IG feud surfaced other insiders close to the family stated West “hardly sees his children and is incredibly inconsistent.”

In a Jan. 24 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West said he wanted to be done with publicly sharing details of his relationship with Kardashian. And although it’s not working out like that, both Kim and Kanye seem to wish for the same thing: a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship.

Let’s hope they can both come to an understanding in the near future.