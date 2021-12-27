North Brought Her Little Sis Chicago On TikTok For The Cutest Collab

It’s time to meet TikTok’s newest superstar. In November, North West created her own TikTok profile, and she’s been serving up adorable content ever since. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is a star in her own right, and especially lately, she’s become quite the social media phenomenon. In a new video, North brought her baby sister Chicago on for a cameo, and it will melt your heart.

North’s account, which runs under the title “Kim and North,” was blessed with footage of her lip-syncing to Eminem’s throwback song "The Real Slim Shady.” In the clip, which was posted on Dec. 26, North wore a tie dye hooded sweatshirt as she excitedly sang along. The camera soon panned to her baby sister, and Chi joined her in singing as well. The footage was the sweetest sister moment, and it will have you watching on repeat.

This isn’t the first time North has featured her sister on her TikTok page. On Nov. 28, she posted a clip of them taking a golf cart ride. North has also featured her mom in numerous Tiktok videos she’s posted.

North currently has a whopping 4.6 million followers on TikTok and her page seems to be growing every day. However, her mom might be keeping a close watch on her content moving forward. When she surprised her mom by going live on TikTok recently, her mom instantly made her shut the video feed off.

In an interview with journalist Bari Weiss, Kardashian addressed the viral moment.

"I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above," she said. "But in my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it."

North may not be hosting anymore impromptu lives, but she’s surely not slowing down her TikTok game anytime soon.