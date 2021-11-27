There were a ton of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving break, and now it looks like there’s one more exciting update to celebrate: Kim Kardashian and North West’s new TikTok account. In addition to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, everyone was treated to Kim K and North’s TikTok debut on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 25. In the short amount of time @kimandnorth has been live, the joint mommy-daughter account is already followed by 1.3 million TikTokers and has 7.6 million likes as of Saturday, Nov. 27. Phew! And based on the adorable videos between mother and daughter, it’s easy to see why so many people have already hit the follow button. It looks like Kim K has taken over yet another social media platform with some help from North, and the vids are so cute.

Throughout the 32 videos and counting, fans get an inside look at Kim and North’s day-to-day lives, whether that be a spa day featuring only Kylie Cosmetics products, next-level Thanksgiving decorations, or North dancing with her cousin Penelope Disick. Perhaps the most interesting videos to see are the ones featuring both Kim and North, as they seem to have a pretty chilled and relaxed relationship, while also indulging in their silly sides. The duo can be seen taking a chill day inside sporting cozy sweatpants and socks or roaming around their California home.

Other cute vids show the duo dubbing trendy TikTok sounds like “Holy Spirit Activate.” And it certainly looks like the Kardashian family is prepping for the Christmas season as North posted various videos sharing holiday decorations that are in their house while overlaying the videos with popular Christmas songs like “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

Kim K might be one of the reasons everyone’s interested in the new TikTok account, but North has definitely been on the up-and-up. Not only is she a little fashion queen, but apparently people love her sass — particularly when she calls out her own mother for any reason she finds fit. The 8-year-old recently publicly shaded Kim in her IG Story, pointing out that Kim used a different voice on social media. And she has been known to take digs at Kim when she’s upset and will go as far as to criticize Kim’s all-white home interior.

Although the account bio reads “Me and my bestie,” it seems like North has quite a bit of control as to what gets shared. When Kim is not in the videos, North takes over creatively with an outfit of the day video, or a game of Guess How Many Hats Do I Have On, to which she speaks directly to the camera and takes off the hats one by one.

Kim and North are not the only ones who have a mother and daughter account. North’s aunt Kourtney and cousin Penelope also have a shared TikTok account @pandkourt where they too share an inside look at their skincare routines, home decor, and life’s little adventures.

Even before the famous mother and daughter duo joined TikTok, we all knew they had a special bond. Their adorable videos only further prove how much they love and care for one another, even if North does occasionally troll Kim.