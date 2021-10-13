Considering 258 million people follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram, not everyone’s only there for fierce selfies and swoon-worthy vacation content. In fact, many fans double-tap her photos for updates about Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West. The little one has become a bonafide fashion icon and, apparently, is the reigning sass queen of the household. From time to time, her sass makes its way onto the internet, and in a new The Ellen Show video segment released on Oct. 12, Kim Kardashian said North West disses the interior design of their house when she’s mad at her mom.

Kardashian appeared in the premiere episode of Ellen DeGeneres' new series, Mom Confessions, on The Ellen Show, where she dished all the tea about her mother-daughter relationship with North. While there’s nothing but love in the Kardashian household, the mom of four said she does receive the occasional diss from her daughter.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter, North, she thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?’” Kardashian said. “She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean, because I like my house."

Watch Kardashian’s Mom Confessions segment below.

Kardashian also got real about her parenting fails as well as the advice she’d give to new parents. “My biggest parenting fail is I give in too easy sometimes. And bribes. I’m guilty of a good bribe,” she said. She added that she thinks the secret to parenting is simply figuring it out as you go: “Everyone is winging it. Just wing it. You’ll figure it out.”

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kardashian and her daughter clearly share a special bond. As to where North’s sassy personality comes from, let’s just say she may have learned a thing or two from another master of snark, her auntie Kourtney.