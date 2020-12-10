Kourtney Kardashian is an icon for many reasons. She's a successful business founder, a loving sister, the sass queen of the KarJenner family, and a mom of three. She's perfected the art of subtle humor, and on any given episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she's sure to be heard slinging her famed sarcastic remarks. Kourt was born to be an entertainer, and in her time as a reality star, she's proven to be savage in the best way possible. Sure, she's known for wearing a lot of different hats, but her affinity for dry humor is one of her most beloved qualities. Many Kardashian's most quotable moments have even made their way into TikTok videos and over to Instagram. If you want to channel some of her sass yourself, these iconic Kourtney Kardashian quotes for Instagram captions will do the trick.

There's been a lot of memorable moments from Kardashian in KUWTK history, but some were more memorable than most. In 2020, Kourt's much-memed quote about crying herself to sleep every night took off on TikTok, with more than 50,000 fans making videos using the audio. Kardashian event reenacted it herself with help from Addison Rae, which, of course, went viral.

Kardashian's got dozens more memorable moments where that came from, though, and these are the best ones to use for your next big Instagram moment.

1. "I am the view."

2. "Enough about my weight, let's go eat some dinner."

3. "I can't stand next to you when you're that tall."

4. "Call me when you want to be honest."

5. "ABCDEFG I have to go."

6. "Literally you are so embarrassing to be around."

7. "The future looks bright."

8. "Let's look on the bright side, now I have a huge closet guys."

9. "I'm gracing you with my presence."

10. "You can't plan your life out."

11. "I can't eat this, but how exciting is it to smell it?"

12. "I'm the life of the party."

13. "Honey, I could care less."

14. “I don’t think anyone can fall in love for ratings.”

15. "Kim, there's people that are dying."

16. “I don’t think normal people hate the people that they’re with this much.”

17. "It's not that often that I cook, as you all know."