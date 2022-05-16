Continuing their tradition of getting hitched during/after award shows, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married (legally!) in a surprise ceremony while the rest of the world was watching the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. So where did Kardashian and Barker tie the knot? A Gothic cathedral, maybe? Disneyland, perhaps? Maybe even a haunted house? Nope! The duo kept it extremely low-key, reportedly celebrating their nuptials at the courthouse (or should I say Kourt-house?) in Santa Barbara, California while the BBMAs took place six hours away in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Though a no-frills courthouse wedding is not exactly what I expected from Calabasas’ unofficial king and queen, I have to say that it might be my favorite of their weddings so far. ICYMI, this isn’t the first time the couple has gotten hitched — and it reportedly won’t be their last. TBH, I can’t blame them. As the couple reminds us one public makeout sesh at a time, they are truly ~soulmates~. A love like theirs only comes around once in a blue moon... why not celebrate it as often as possible? In Barker’s own words, with Kardashian, “Forever isn’t long enough.” And apparently, two weddings are not enough, either.

Ahead, a complete guide to all of Kravis’ wedding venues so far.

Wedding #1: One Love Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas

On April 4, Kardashian and Barker unofficially tied the knot following the 2022 Grammy Awards. In typical rock star fashion, the couple eloped in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony. However, Kravis were unable to obtain a marriage license meaning their union wasn’t legally binding. The couple wore matching leather jackets and black sunglasses while saying “I do” and Kardashian posted pictures from the private ceremony on her Instagram two days later on April 6.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” she captioned the post. That same day, Kardashian reposted Barker’s Instagram story of their hotel room door, which she eventually posted to her grid as well. Coincidentally, the pair stayed in room 69 following their wedding ceremony. Perfect for the horny — ahem, happy — couple.

Wedding #2: Santa Barbara Courthouse

A little over a month after their Vegas wedding, Kardashian and Barker were photographed getting married for the second time. Kardashian was spotted leaving the courthouse in a white above-the-knee dress by Dolce & Gabanna with a matching veil while Barker was dressed to the nines in an all-black tux. The wedding day look was completed with a “Just Married” sign attached to the couple’s black convertible.

The wedding, much like their Vegas practice run was intimate, but this time around they were joined by Kardashian’s grandmother MJ Campbell and Barker’s father Randy Barker. Little sis Kylie Jenner couldn’t make it since she and daughter Stormi were supporting Travis Scott at the BBMAs, but there is still no word on where the rest of the KarJenner fam was that evening.

While the couple could have picked any courthouse to make the nuptials legally binding, Santa Barbara appears to have special significance to the reported newlyweds. The area, specifically the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, is a frequent vacation spot for the Kardashians. The couple vacationed there together in July 2021, and then three months later on Oct. 17 (aka the anniversary of when the couple first met) Barker proposed at the hotel’s beach. It wouldn’t have been a Kardashian affair without a sweet double meaning, obvi.

Wedding #3: Italy

Kardashian and Barker also appear to be planning a much more extravagant (and mysterious) ceremony in Italy. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a close friend told People. Unfortunately, the rest of their wedding details are top secret including the exact date, but it’s likely that friends and family will be involved this time around. Whenever this wedding does happen though, it will certainly break the internet.

Congratulation to the happy couple. You know what they say: Good things always come in threes.