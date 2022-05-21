The Kardashians All Went Full Goth Ahead Of Kravis' Italian Wedding

Kravis fans knew all too well that the PDA-obsessed couple would definitely bring a hint of darkness to their big day, and they totally delivered. Although their first two wedding ceremonies were more low-key, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pulled out all the stops for their big Italian wedding on Saturday, May 21. Ahead of the nuptials, the whole Karjenner got together in Portofino, Italy and showed off some truly attention-grabbing looks. These photos of the Kardashians’ goth outfits ahead of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in Italy prove the fam loves a theme, even if it’s a dark one.

The whole Karjenner family kicked off the Kravis wedding weekend on Friday, March 20 with a big dinner at Ristorante Puny in Portofino. The next day, they all headed to a glam lunch on Dolce and Gabbana's Fatima yacht, where the dress code was clearly all-black and gothic AF. Of course, Kourt set the trend by showing up at the yacht in a black minidress and matching gloves. To really make the look memorable, Kourt’s dress had iconography of the Virgin Mary in the center, and she wore a black veil with a blue lace trim to cover her face.

The whole look was a very dark, edgy nod to her wedding, which totally fits Kravis’ whole vibe.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

For his part, Travis matched his wife in a long black robe, complete with sunglasses and a chain.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian also arrived in theme, wearing a sheer black gown with a pair of silver cross necklaces.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner opted for brighter looks for the yacht excursion, but they did go dark at dinner the night before.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

On Friday night, Kylie matched her mom Kris Jenner in all-black dresses.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

While Khloé came to dinner in an animal-print dress.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner totally nailed the goth look at Friday’s dinner, arriving in a sheer black dress and a large cross necklace. Her boyfriend Devin Booker also showed up in all black.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

And of course, Kourt and Travis opted for dark, dramatic looks at the pre-wedding dinner as well. Travis rocked all black, while Kourtney wore a blood-red dress.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

After their secret Vegas wedding and their more low-key courthouse wedding after that, the vibe for Kravis’ Italian ceremony was clearly to be as extra and dramatic as possible. There’s no doubt the couple and their families will be delivering even more unforgettable looks over their special weekend.