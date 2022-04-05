Congratulations are in order for the hottest couple in Calabasas! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas, according to an April 5 TMZ report. The two reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony at 1:30 a.m. on April 4, mere hours after Barker brought the house down with his performance at the Grammys. Us Weekly and People also confirmed the elopement rumors on April 5.

The iconic details do not end there: Per TMZ, “it was important to them that an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding,” so a dopplegänger for the late King of Rock and Roll performed the ceremony. The chapel’s owner reportedly served as a witness, although the venue was apparently barred from taking photos. Instead, sources close to the couple told TMZ that Kravis brought their own photographer and security (as if you’d expect anything less from these two).

According to Marty Frierson, owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, the ceremony was quick. “They called up first and mentioned a celebrity was coming,” he told Us Weekly on April 5. “They made sure we were open and I made them pay online before they got there because I don’t know if it was a scam so they paid online and came in. It takes 30-40 minutes to complete. She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and then went off.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Funnily enough, it’s unclear if the marriage is actually legit. TMZ reported that a source close to the couple claimed “they hadn’t gotten a [marriage] license, which wouldn’t make it legal,” but a second source at the chapel said ceremonies are only performed with the proper documentation.

While eloping in the middle of the night is epic by itself, this is reportedly just the beginning of the celebrations. Per TMZ, there will be “several” other events with lots of “fanfare,” which sounds just right for these googly-eyed lovers. So far, there’s no word on when the party will continue. If I can make a few predictions about their upcoming wedding(s), I hope these events will include:

No fewer than eight videographers to capture footage for the finale of Season 1 of The Kardashians on Hulu (out April 14).

A tattoo artist at the altar to ink on a pair of wedding rings.

The most outrageous PDA you’ve ever seen after the officiant tells Barker to kiss his bride. (FYI, a body language expert analyzed their behavior at the Grammys and called them “highly sexually connected.”)

Kardashian and Barker’s kids — Atiana De La Hoya, Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick — dressed in matching black leather to serve as the couple’s wedding party.

Pete Davidson roasting the newlyweds at the reception.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly taking notes for their own upcoming nuptials.

A leaked DM from Scott Disick to Younes Bendjima that reads, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Vegas.”

I can’t wait — Bible.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 12:50 p.m. ET to include a statement from Marty Frierson and information regarding the legality of the wedding.