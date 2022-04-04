IMO, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement is truly the gift that keeps on giving. (And it may be the main reason I tune into The Kardashians on Hulu, which airs on April 14.) Together, the couple has been hitting red carpet after red carpet, and their latest appearance at the Grammys was just as hot (and makeout-heavy) as you’d expect. Kardashian and Barker’s body language at the 2022 Grammys was steamy, but really, what else is new?

According to Patti Wood, author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, their body language is “very sexy” and shows off a “mutual form of ownership of each other.” OK, hot! But for a couple that is constantly exchanging black heart and infinity emojis on Instagram (and talking about sucking each other’s blood), that’s not exactly a surprise. “They’re highly sexually connected,” Wood adds.

Despite appearances, it is not all hot and heavy makeouts for this couple. Per Wood, there were also plenty signs of utter contentment — like deep, mutual gazes and genuine smiles — from this duo. All in all, the future looks veryyy bright for Kravis. Here’s how Wood breaks down all the steamy details.

They’re Showing They “Own” Each Other

This Grammys makeout sesh is perfectly posed, and according to Wood, that’s on purpose. “[This pose] shows a mutual form of ownership for each other and excludes everyone else, saying, ‘It’s just us’” — plus all those cameras. “It means, ‘I’m shutting out any other women from getting close to him,’ and telling other men, ‘I belong to him.’”

Notice how Kardashian is grabbing Barker’s face? Per Wood, “[That move] shows her assertiveness. [It] puts his face towards hers.” But it’s not just Kardashian who is feeling possessive. See Barker’s arm around her hips? “He’s very comfortable with his sexual ownership of her in a positive way,” Wood adds.

The general consensus? “They’re highly sexually connected.”

Their Relationship Has A Sweet, Intimate Side

While their walk on the red carpet, Kardashian kept Barker looking sharp, checking his face for lipstick after a makeout sesh. It was a sweet moment, and per Wood, it speaks to their connection. “It’s a grooming behavior. Couples do that,” she explains.

Though Barker looks “more resigned” than excited about it, he still is letting her have this moment. “It speaks to a great intimacy in the relationship — the fact that she does that automatically and that she’s comfortable enough to do it in public.” Kravis 4ever.

They Look Genuinely Happy Together

The way Kravis looks at each other is always butterfly-inducing, but this moment was particularly special, per Wood. She has a “genuine, spontaneous smile with upward lift.” And her palpable joy is also fun. “The arch of the brows is a little playful,” Wood adds.

Kardashian and Barker also have a really strong “mutual gaze position” going on in this photo. Though Barker’s not smiling, there are a few other, subtler hints about how he’s feeling. “His shoulder is tilted down towards her, his whole head is aimed down toward her, and his gaze is matching hers,” Wood outlines. All of this — plus the fact that they’re standing so close — seems to be a great sign of a close romance.

Here’s hoping we get to see more of their “highly sexually connected” romance soon — on Hulu or the red carpet.

Expert:

Patti Wood, author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma