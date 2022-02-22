Just weeks after Hulu dropped the first teaser for The Kardashians on New Year’s Eve, the streaming platform has now debuted the show’s first full-length trailer. The 30-second clip aired during the Feb. 21 episode of The Bachelor and hinted at what fans could expect when the series premieres this April, like seeing the famous family celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement. The trailer teases so many more behind-the-scenes moments of the sisters’ lives, so buckle up, because The Kardashians will be here before you know it.

The first trailer for The Kardashians arrived eight months after the family’s reality series with E!, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aired its series finale in June 2021. As the clip teases, the new show will pick up right after the events of KUWTK. "Can you believe this is day one?" Kim Kardashian says as the family gathers around a table to film their new series.

Another shot showed Kim wearing a hot pink catsuit in New York the weekend she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, teasing we’ll see her prepare for her big moment on the show. There was also a glimpse of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, hinting we’ll get also get to witness more of Kylie Jenner’s entrepreneurial side as the founder of the company. Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner also make appearances throughout the trailer, and the video ends with the family celebrating Kourtney and Barker’s engagement with a toast.

“This makes me so happy,” Kris says in tears.

"She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times," Kim quips, referencing her marriages to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West.

A few family members are noticeably absent from the trailer, however, like Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, with who she shares three children: Mason, Reign, and Penelope. There’s also no mention of Tristan Thompson, who confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloé.

Kanye West, who is the father of Kim’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, also doesn’t appear in the trailer. Kim reportedly filed for divorce from the rapper in February last year and then began dating comedian Pete Davidson in October following her appearance on SNL.

Considering there are still a few weeks left until The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14, it’s possible fans will get another trailer focusing on the other sisters’ love lives. For now, we’ll be replaying the clip of Kourtney and Barker’s engagement dinner over and over again.