Kim Kardashian was spotted on a night out with Pete Davidson over Halloween weekend, and naturally, the internet is buzzing about a potential romance. After all, the pair was photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster together at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California on Friday, Oct. 29, which came just a couple weeks after they kissed on Saturday Night Live. If you’re wondering if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating, you’ll want to check out these tweets about the rumor.

Kardashian kicked off Halloween weekend with some frightening fun at Knott’s Scary Farm along with Davidson, her sister Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker. In exclusive photos published by People, Kardashian and Davidson are seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at the theme park. In the snapshot, both of their eyes are closed and their mouths are wide open — so it looks like they got a good scare on the ride.

Of course, the photos are sparking rumors that the pair is dating, especially since Kardashian and Davidson shared a kiss while playing Jasmine and Aladdin, respectively, during a Saturday Night Live sketch that the SKIMS mogul headlined on Oct. 9. The two also hung out together with a group of friends a few years back in January 2019 to celebrate Kid Cudi’s birthday. Kardashian even shared photos of the celebration featuring Davidson, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, and her husband Kanye West (whom she's in the process of divorcing).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Kardashian and Davidson haven’t commented on the rumors, there are plenty of fans who are convinced the two are dating. Check out these tweets to see how the internet is shipping the pair.

Of course, it isn’t clear yet if Kardashian and Davidson are just friends or romantically involved — but either way, it certainly looks like the two had a good time kicking off Halloween weekend with a spectacle.