The countdown to the New Year has come to an end and now, the Kardashians are back in the spotlight. On Dec. 31, 2021, Hulu dropped the teaser trailer to the family’s new show, The Kardashians. The sneak peek of their new journey comes over a year after Kris Jenner announced on Dec. 10, 2020, that a multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star had been created. The details around the new show have been pretty non-existent since last year, especially as Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired its final season on E!. Needless to say, when the teaser trailer for the Kardashians’ new Hulu show dropped, it gave fans a total vibe that is sure to get everyone ready for the show.

The 15-second teaser trailer opens with quick clips of the Kardashians wearing unique fashion pieces and then drops the hook, “When the countdown to the New Year ends, the countdown to the new show begins.” The trailer ends by verifying the main stars of the new show: Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie. “Happy New Year, everyone,” they say in unison just before the trailer comes to a close.

All six of them are wearing color-coordinated outfits in white, nude, or black that look so sleek and edgy.

The synopsis for the new show is said to give fans a more intimate look into the family’s lives. The new show will be led by Danielle King as executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producers Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, plus Fulwell 71 partner Ben Winston.

Hulu’s The Kardashians seems to have already started filming on Sept. 1, 2021 — courtesy of Kim’s IG story in which she posted a pic of a microphone captioned “Day 1.” The family does have full editing rights over the new show, and Kim told WSJ that fans can expect a deeper look into her personal life and law studies. There are loads of other themes fans can expect the show to tackle, like Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker and Kylie’s second baby.

After the final episode of KUWTK aired on June 20, 2021, the show earned the Best Reality Show of 2021 award at the People’s Choice Awards in December. With the show having ended, Kim expressed nothing but gratitude while accepting the award. “This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim said. "It's been an incredible 14-year ride, and all of the memories we have can never be replaced. We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."

Kris accepted the award with Kim and made sure to let fans know that they would be seeing more of them in 2022. “We've closed this one chapter but a new one is coming,” Kris said. “We can't wait for you to see what we have in store for you coming in 2022 on Hulu, so get ready."

In a March 2021 interview with WSJ, Kris explained that making the decision to end KUWTK was one of the hardest business choices to make. “After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, calling it quits, it was very hard decision to make,” she told the magazine. “Really hard and really sad.”

However, she did manage to hint at the family's future. When asked where she sees her family’s empire in 10 years, she nodded at the new Hulu show. “We’ll be on Hulu and hopefully thriving, doing what we love to do and being exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

As of now, there is no release date for The Kardashians, but let’s hope the Kardashians can give us a hint in the near future. The countdown can’t start soon enough.