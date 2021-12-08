If you’ve been missing Keeping Up With The Kardashians since the final episode aired, you’re in luck. Kris Jenner used her appearance at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards to tease their forthcoming show on Hulu, and it sounds like it will be well worth the wait. The momager promised lots of excitement to come, so KarJenner fans better buckle up.

Not so surprisingly, Keeping Up With The Kardashians landed the award for Best Reality Show of 2021 at the PCAs, and while the series is no longer filming, the family is so grateful for their years on E!.

"This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping up with the Kardashians," Kim said in her acceptance speech, with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian at her side. "It's been an incredible 14-year ride, and all of the memories we have can never be replaced. We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."

While Kim got a little sentimental about the past, her mom used the speech to look to the future. "We've closed this one chapter but a new one is coming,” she promised. “We can't wait for you to see what we have in store for you coming in 2022 on Hulu, so get ready."

The Kardashians couldn’t stay away from the reality TV world for long. After the final season of KUWTK aired, Kim took to Twitter to share the exciting news about their Hulu series. "We won't be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season," she tweeted in April.

While the family has been relatively hush hush about what fans can expect, Kris did drop a small detail during a March interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine. After being asked where she sees her family’s empire in 10 years, she had the perfect answer. “We’ll be on Hulu and hopefully thriving, doing what we love to do and being exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

No one does the reality TV game better than the Kardashians, and fans are beyond ready to see them make their return.