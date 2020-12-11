Even more Kardashian TV is headed your way soon. Although Keeping With the Kardashians will end with Season 20, fans will be happy to know multiple new Kardashian-Jenner shows are coming to Hulu in 2021. The multi-year deal was first announced during Disney's Investor's Day presentation on Thursday, Dec. 10.

"Announced today at Disney's Investor Day, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally," a statement from the company said. "Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available."

The family also confirmed the big news on social media.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," momager Kris Jenner shared on Twitter. Kourtney Kardashian kept her announcement brief, simply tweeting, "#HULU2021."

Further details about what the new shows will be are pretty much non-existent at this point, but the possibilities are endless: Could TikTok star Addison Rae show up alongside new BFF Kourt? Will other Keeping Up with the Kardashians regulars like Scott Disick or Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban make appearances?

For now, the answers to these questions are unclear, but it's nice to know the Kardashian-Jenner clan won't be off viewers' screens for too long. Back in September, when the family announced the ending of their hit E! reality show, fans were certainly worried about how they'd be able to keep up with the family the way they have been since the show started in 2006.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," Kim Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram statement back with the KUWTK news broke. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The show's final season is set to premiere in early 2021. Then, fans won't have to wait very long before even more content comes along to fill the Keeping Up with the Kardashians void.