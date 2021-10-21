The Kardashians' Hulu Series Is Coming Much Sooner Than You Think

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were devastated when the famous family announced the end of their long-running show in September 2020, but that’s far from the last time they’ll be hitting a TV screen near you. Thankfully, a brand new show is in the works, and it will be here before you know it. In fact, according to Khloé, the Kardashians' Hulu series will air in just a few short months. Get your popcorn ready, because the dramz is about to return.

It was Kim Kardashian who first revealed the Hulu streaming show had been greenlit in early April. "We won't be gone long!!” she tweeted at the time. “Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season.”

At first, details were few and far between, but Koko spilled the tea on when fans can expect the show during the Oct. 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February, really fast,” she revealed. As she told the talk show host, bringing their lives to a streaming service makes for a fast turnaround with filming. “That's the beauty of Hulu," she explained. "We're streaming, so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously."

But after months of time off from filming, how do Khloé and her sisters feel about their on-screen return? "We're really excited," she told DeGeneres. "They're here now in the back shooting with us and we're so happy to be up and rolling again."

The show’s imminent arrival to Hulu is the best update for fans who have been missing the E! series since its finale last year. Kim announced the show’s ending via Twitter in September 2020.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she said in a statement. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years."

While a specific date hasn’t been set for the new series’ arrival just yet, fans can loosely mark their calendars for the top of the year 2022.